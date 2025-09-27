An influencer who was cut from Married at First Sight has given an update days after telling fans she needs emergency brain surgery.

Alicia Beveridge, who is a fitness influencer, first told fans on Thursday (September 25) that she had been in hospital for several days and was due to have brain surgery shortly afterwards.

The star, who was briefly cast on the upcoming season of Married At First Sight Australia before being cut from the line-up just days before her TV wedding was due to take place, uploaded an update to her Instagram Stories last night (Friday September 26). She wrote a somewhat confusing statement, but confirmed she had been taken to intensive care: “Been can’t see or speak and in ICU so sorry can’t hear me (sic),” she said.

The trainer, known on social media as Sweat with Leash, is receiving treatment at Royal North Shore Hospital, Sydney, and previously said doctors told her she needed surgery - but she did not give any more details about why she was taken to hospital in the first place or why surgery is required.

In the original statement shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday she wrote: “It's a little too tough on my eyes to film otherwise I would turn up a bit more real and vulnerable. I'm going in for brain surgery this morning and have been in hospital for the past few days. I don't have all the answers yet, but will explain and show up when I can. Royal North Shore hospital team are incredible.”

Fitness influencer Alicia Beveridge, who was cut from the upcoming season of Married at First Sight, has given an update after telling fans she needs emergency brain surgery. Photo by Instagram/@sweatwithleash. | Instagram/@sweatwithleash

Alicia had been cast for the 2026 season of hugely popular Channel Nine dating show Married at First Sight, which is currently filming and will be broadcast in both Australia and the UK early next year.

“She was gushing to clients that she was about to walk down the aisle and word even got back to the press,” one source told The Daily Mail. “She was so excited for the show, but forgot she had signed an Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA). Producers didn't take kindly to that and decided to cut her and re-cast her at the last minute.”

Alicia is well-known in Sydney's workout circuit as one of Barry's Red Room founding instructors. Her Barry's bio reads: “In my classes, you can expect high energy, epic tunes and serious party vibes, because there's nothing I get off on more than being your personal hype girl and butt-kicker.”