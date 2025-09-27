Two Married at First UK brides have taken to Instagram to show the reality of their honeymoons after the show edit made them out to be awful.

Bride Leigh, who has been matched with wife Leah, and bride Sarah, who has been matched with husband Dean, have both insisted that their respective honeymoons were not as bad as they looked on the show.

In both of their cases, they were each seen complaining about their partners and their actions, and didn’t seem to be having fun at all. There were no moments of happiness shown for either of them, and they weren’t shown to smile once. But, they have both said that their were plenty of smiles of light-hearted moments with their spouses - these just didn’t make it in to the final edit of the show. And they’ve shared behind-the-scenes photos to prove it.

For Sarah, she looked increasingly irritated as her husband of just a few days made repeated jokes and also began making animal noises. She also faced backlash from fans for making “fat-shaming comments” against Dean during a tense dinner in their Maldives get away, with some viewers even saying they had complained to Ofcom. She has since taken “full accountability” for her words in an Instagram statement.

Now, Sarah has returned to her social media page to share a series of photos of herself and Dean looking happy and enjoying their time together. In the caption, she wrote: “TV gave you the drama but here’s the real Maldives… fun, drinks & a lot of laughs.”

Dean commented: “See you did laugh at my jokes sometimes.” She replied: “ woof woof, hehehe,” alongside a dog emoji. Perhaps hinting she has now seen the funny said of Dean’s dog impressions - or that she never found it as annoying as it looked in the first place.

Leigh first took to her Instagram Stories to defend herself against trolls on Wednesday night (September 24) after she received an “abundance of hate” following the airing of that night’s episode.

Scenes showed the couple jet off to their honeymoon in Switzerland, but it didn’t appear to go down well when Leah organised a spa session for her. During a brief clip of, Leigh was seen looking less than impressed as Leah tried to give her a massage, first complaining that she’d put too much oil on her back and then telling her she was hurting her. The whole session looked to be over in mere minutes, with Leah then telling the cameras she felt like even if she offered her wife a plate of gold it wouldn’t be good enough.

In an Instagram Stories video, Leigh explained that there was far more to the experience that it looks - and that it is also lasted much longer. She also insisted that her and Leah were actually getting on, despite what the edit made it look like.

She said: “That massage scene did not go like that. We were in that massage room for about an hour, we both massaged each other, we were having a laugh . . . Each of those comments that they’ve snipped and shown that I made to Leah . . . we was laughing in between, we were having a joke, believe it or not we were getting on a lot better than it looks on screen right now.” She ended her video to say: “I just feel like I’m been done absolutely dirty here.”

The TV star also shared a series of photos of her and Leah smiling together during their romantic break to her main grid. In the caption, she wrote: “ Let’s all take what we’re seeing with a pinch of salt aye? I won’t bore you with explaining how you only see such a small, edited, condensed version of reality when you’re watching the show. Because I’d hope everyone is aware of this already?

“But what I will say is . . . there are so many fond memories of that trip where both Leah and I enjoyed ourselves, got to know each other on a deeper level & laughed, a lot! Again I will reiterate, even if you think I don’t deserve it, please be kind.”

* Married at First Sight continues tomorrow (Sunday September 28) at 9pm on E4. New episodes are also broadcast every Sunday to Thursday.