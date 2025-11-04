Married at First Sight fans have been left fearing that a fan favourite couple could have split.

Since the start of the MAFS UK series 10 experiment, Keye and Davide have appeared to be one of the strongest couples.

They’ve had a pretty fairytale experience; first they had an immediate attraction on their wedding day, the tasks set by the experts have only helped to bring them closer to help them to find more things to love about one another, and they have indeed dropped the ‘L’ bomb for each other.

Every week, at the dinner parties and commitment ceremonies, while some of the other pairings hash out arguments or speak of their despair, they hold hands and reaffirm their deep feelings for each other. Expert Paul C Brunson even congratulated them on how well they supported each other and commented on how genuine their connection was.

It truly seemed like nothing could get in the way of their love story. That was until homestays and Davide took Keye to stay with him. Davide, who has a pet cat, took his husband to a cat cafe as a surprise. Keye wasn’t impressed, however, and told producers that his idea of a surprise involved diamonds and not felines.

Davide was left upset when Keye admitted he wasn’t really a fan of cats and preferred dogs, and went even further to say he wouldn’t be “overly playful” with his spouse’s pets. This led to a huge row which saw them storming out of the cat cafe and walking off in different directions.

Married at First Sight UK series 10 couple Keye (left) and Davide (right) had an explosive argument in a cat cafe, leading fans to worry they have split up. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

The confronation has led fans of the show to worry that the MAFS golden couple have split up. Keye added fuel to the fire by posting a statement on Instagram this morning (November 3): “ As fun as a bath of diamonds is, let’s have a slightly more serious chat about last night’s #MAFSUK.

“Now, the cats? Honestly, the least of my problems. Being put in a small, dark space after I’d made it very clear that I’m claustrophobic wasn’t exactly my idea of fun. . .”

Appearing to throw shade at Davide, he ended his statement: “And just to sprinkle in some context… those cats were living with his ex-fiancée at the time. So, the constant mentions? Not exactly top-tier conversation material for anyone with an ounce of emotional intelligence on a ‘fun’, surprise ‘date’.”

One fan commented on Keye’s post: “I think safe to say you’re not together anymore” with a crying face emoji. He replied, however, and said: “An argument does not mean the end of a relationship”, giving fans hope that the pair may have managed to work through the issue.

Another fan replied and told him: “No it’s the ‘anyone with an ounce of emotional intelligence’ comment.” Keye once again replied and clarified his statement: “In that moment, not overall just situational.” So, it would appear the pair do have a chance of sorting things out.

Over on his Instagram, Davide has also posted about the cat cafe situation in a light-hearted way. “ What CAT-astrophe. We have to laugh about it,” he wrote alongside a laughing face emoji.

* Married at First Sight UK series 10 continues tonight (Tuesday November 4) at 9pm on E4.