Married at First Sight isn’t on tonight (Thursday October 30) - here’s why.

Fans of hugely popular E4 dating show Married at First Sight will be disappointed tonight (Thursday October 30) as there’s no new episode on.

The experiment, which sees singles agree to be matched by experts and then meet their partner for the first time on their wedding day, is now more than half way through its 10th series now.

Fans have been enjoying watching multiple episodes a week, but since the series began airing in September there have been multiple schedule changes. At first, new episodes of the show were being broadcast five nights a week, Sunday to Thursday, much to the delight of fans. The episodes were also being broadcast at 9pm so it was easy for fans to remember the schedule.

But, then earlier this month the schedule changed. First, the Wednesday night episode was moved an hour earlier, to air at 8pm. Then, the Thursday episodes were dropped from the schedule.

The reason for both of these changes is that The Celebrity Traitors started on BBC One. This hugely popular show has been airing on Wednesdays and Thursdays for the last four weeks, and it is thought that MAFS bosses didn’t want to enter into a ratings war. It’s not clear why the Wednesday episode air time was changed while the Thursday episode was removed completely.

Celebrity Traitors will conclude next Thursday (November 6). So there will be at least one more week of disruption to the MAFS schedule. Fans will no doubt be hoping that the show may return to its five day a week run after that.

MAFS UK is not on Friday nights or Saturday nights either, so there won’t be an episode tomorrow (October 31) or Saturday (November 1). However, that is a usual show schedule.

When is MAFS UK series 10 next on TV?

The show will return on Sunday (November 2) evening, meaning there is quite a while for fans to wait to find out what happens next for all of the couples.

Sunday’s episode synopsis promises: “Homestays get underway, giving the couples a glimpse of what life could be like outside of the experiment, and the opportunity to gain insight from loved ones. While there are warm welcomes for some, one couple's marriage is jeopardised by a meeting with some straight-talking friends. Also, a scandalous secret is revealed, threatening to blow another marriage apart.”