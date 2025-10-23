A Married at First Sight groom has seemingly accidentally revealed how far he and his wife made it in the experiment.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Married at First Sight series 10 is more than half way through now, but there’s still sure to be plenty more ups and downs to come.

There’s even more dinner parties, more commitment ceremonies, and more tasks from the experts that the couples must face, including home stays week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For any couples who make it through, they’ll come to the final vows commitment ceremony where they must decide if they are going to remain in their relationship and take their romance out in to the real world, or walk away from each for good.

The final vows ceremony is expected to air in around three weeks, but one groom has already seemingly accidentally revealed that he and his wife do actually make it to the end of the experiment - despite having a pretty turbulent time.

Ashley Dommett, who married Grace Law in the experiment, has taken to his Instagram page to post photos of himself and his fellow castmates. In the caption, he wrote: “Despite all the ups and downs, being locked in an apartment block for 10 weeks with some of these wonderful people wasn’t so bad.”

A Married at First Sight groom has seemingly accidentally given away how far he and his wife got in the series 10 experiment. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

The entire length of the experiment is ten weeks, so this suggests that Ashley and Grace do actually get to the final vows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That may be a surprise to some viewers, given that the pair haven’t had the easiest time on the show. They have continually struggled to align their views and values, with self-described feminist Grace being unsure of Ashley’s ideas of being a provider as a man.

While they managed to talk things through and gain a better understanding of each other, the couple’s relationship continued to be rocky. One of their hardest challenges came when they had differing views on intimacy, which led to Grace posting an Instagram statement about consent.

Shortly afterwards, it seemed that the pair had accidentally revealed their current relationship status by unfollowing each other on Instagram. But, again they were able to work out their issues on-screen and chose to remain in their relationship and continue in the experiment.

But, now it seems that Ashley has given more detail than he perhaps intended. We know that MAFS is filmed at least a year in advance, so it is likely that he and Grace could have very well made it to the end of the experiment but have subsequently fallen out. What’s not known, however, is if they left the experiment as lovers or as friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, we will have to keep watching to find out precisely how things play out between Ashley and Grace. That is unless either of them post any more cryptic comments or spoilers . . .

* Married at First Sight UK series 10 continues every Sunday to Wednesday on E4.