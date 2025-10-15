Two MAFS couples have seemingly given major spoilers when it comes to whether or not they’re still together.

Viewers know that Married at First Sight is filmed months in advance which means that although we are watching the couples work through the various challenges of the experiment on our screens right now, their fate is actually already sealed.

It’s also common knowledge that, under the terms of their contracts, all cast members have to avoid posting any spoilers about the present day state of their marriages while the show is airing. . . in theory.

Eagle-eyed fans will always look to social media for any signs, however subtle they may be, of where couples stand today. . . and it seems two couples could have already given the game away.

New couple Reiss and Leisha, who were introduced as one of three new intruder couples last week, do still seem to be together today. There are two big clues to this; the first is that Reiss has posted love heart emojis on his on-screen wife’s latest posts about the show. He’s also said recently on his Instagram Stories that “there’s more to come” between them.

The second clue is that they have both posted a photo of them together to their Stories - but it doesn’t appear to be a photo taken during the show, for example at one of the dinner parties are commitment ceremonies. They appear to be out enjoying a walk in the countryside as rolling green hills can be seen behind them.

Two MAFS UK series 10 couples have drop major hints about their relationships now on Instagram. Photo by Married at First Sight/Channel 4. | Channel 4

Leisha originally shared the image in response to a fan who sent her a message to say “I really hope you and Reiss work out”. She shared the photo along with the words “me too”. Reiss has reshared this to his Instagram Stories.

Things don’t look to be so rosy, however, for one of the original couples, Ashley and Grace. Fans have noticed that the pair have stopped following each other on Instagram, although they were doing so when the series started back in September.

The pair apparently stopped being Insta friends after Grace posted a statement about consent following last week’s commitment ceremony, in which said “I especially do not owe it to a stranger I met on a reality TV show”. Shortly afterwards she then hit out at the show’s edit and claimed producers had “made her out to look like a crazy little b****”.

It could be that Ashley and Grace had stayed in a relationship after the show stopped filming earlier this year and have split recently. But, it may also be that the two had been friends up until the last few days.

The outcome of all of the relationships for this year’s MAFS couples won’t be officially announced until the show comes to an end later this year. We’ve already figured out when the show is coming to and end so there’s not long to wait.

* Married at First Sight UK series 10 continues tonight (Wednesday October 15) at 9pm on E4.