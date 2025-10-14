The Married at First Sight stars who have died since appearing on the hit dating show

Several previous Married at First Sight cast members have died since they were on the show.

For the past decade, hundreds of single strangers from across the world have agreed to marry a stranger moments after meeting them on Married at First Sight.

The show has become one of the best loved dating shows for viewers, and has hugely popular versions in the United Kingdom, Australia, United States and New Zealand.

Unfortnately, with such a long running show, there are several people who have died since appearing. Keep reading to find out more about them.

Dr Trisha Stratford

Between 2015 and 2020, neuro-psychotherapist and relationship specialist Dr Trisha Stratford was an expert on MAFS Australia. In 2023, she “died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones” at the age of 72, her family said.

Channel Nine releasing a statement at the time: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dr Trisha Stratford. Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathies go out to her family and those closest during this difficult time.”

Fellow MAFS expert John Aiken, who is still working on the show, wrote a tribute on Instagram at the time. He said: "I’m heartbroken and devastated that my friend and dear colleague Trisha has passed away.

"We shared an amazing seven seasons of MAFS together. She loved everything New Zealand, relationships, the All Blacks, the Black Caps, French wine and travelling the world. I’ll miss you Tish.”

Dr Trisha Stratford was an expert on Married at First Sight Australia between 2015 and 2020. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Mel Schilling, who is also still an expert on MAFS Aus as well as MAFS UK, also gave a tribute on Instagram. “Very sad to hear the news of Dr Trisha Stratford’s passing. Trisha was a MAFS pioneer, the first person to introduce neuroscience to the experiment, not to mention her illustrious career as a researcher and academic,” she said.

Trisha, who was originally from New Zealand, also appeared on Married at First Sight New Zealand.

After her decision to quit the show, Trisha gave just one interview about why she chose to quit the show ahead of its eighth season. She claimed the participants who had been chosen for season six and seven were “so outrageous” and that it “wasn’t what she had signed up for” where “big egos were the norm”.

She told NZ Woman’s Day: “By the end, I couldn’t compromise my professional and personal standards because there were participants on the show who I felt shouldn’t have been there. At a couple of those dinner parties, I felt sick. I felt in my guts that this wasn't what I'd want to be watching at home on TV.”

Andrew Jury

Andrew Jury was a cast member on the first series of Married at First Sight New Zealand. Photo by MAFS. | MAFS

Andrew Jury appeared as one of the original grooms on the first season of the New Zealand series. His death, in June 2024, was announced by his co-stars Angel Renall and Benjamin Blackwell who said: "It's with the heaviest hearts we’ve come together to acknowledge the passing of Andrew Jury.”

The 33-year-old former reality TV star was in jail when he died. Jury’s dad Roy confirmed that his son had been on remand at Mt Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland at the time of his death. He was initially arrested on April 2 and was reportedly facing charges that included "assault with intent to injure, wilful damage and possession of an offensive weapon".

Andrew died just hours before he was due to be in court. According to the New Zealand Herald, medical and emergency staff desperately tried to save him. His dad told the publication that his family had held concerns for the star's mental state as the June 27 2024 court hearing approached.

Roy told the publication: "It should have been a red flag when Andy stopped communicating with family and friends. I and Andy’s extended family and friends are deeply saddened and bewildered by this distressing event."

When he was on Married At First Sight in 2017, Andrew was paired with Vicky Gleeson-Stokes. Although the couple stayed together until the finale of the show, they split up after the series ended.

Lachlan Rofe

Lachlan Rofe was a cast member on the first series of Married at First Sight Australia. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

The family of former MAFS Aus contestant Lachlan Rofe announced he had died at the age of 47 in September. No cause of death has been announced.

Lachlan, who lived near Camden, New South Wales, Australia, was found unresponsive at a property in Old Razorback Road. Paramedics were called and attempted CPR but were unable to revive him, pronouncing the ex-reality show star dead at the scene. Investigations in to his death are ongoing.

The former TV groom, also known as Lachlan McAleer, appeared on the first season of MAFS Australia in 2015, where he was paired with Clare Tamas. The couple split a year after filming.

He later featured on Farmer Wants A Wife in 2016, where he met Belinda Reid, though their relationship ended before the series finale.

If you are suffering with your mental health, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.