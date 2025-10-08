This year’s Married at First Sight UK brides and grooms have got a privilege that the cast in previous years have not had.

If, like me, you thought that this year’s MAFS cast are posting more behind-the-scenes videos and photos on their social media accounts than ever before than you are correct.

That’s because this year’s brides and grooms have had a privilege that the spouses who have come before them have not had.

We’ve already seen that Steven posted a video of the night out which led to the trouble to begin between him and wife Nelly, and a subsequent row with fellow groom Keye, and both Leigh and Sarah posted photos which proved they actually had a good time on their honeymoons, despite how the show edit made it seem.

All was revealed earlier this week when 2025 groom Ashley posted a video showing him having a good time at the pub, tagging Bailey and Joe Wood in the caption.

2024 bride Sacha Jones commented on the post to say that during her series last year, herself and her fellow cast members weren't allowed to use camera phones. She wrote: "I’m just so jealous of all yous being allowed the camera on your phone like this. Ours was blocked.” Ashley replied: "They’ll definitely be blocked again next year."

Married at First Sight UK series 10 groom Ashley. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

It’s previously been confirmed that MAFS contestants have their personal phones taken away the morning of their weddings, and do not get them back until the experiment is over eight weeks later - or they decide to leave the process earlier.

Phones are confiscated to ensure cast members can’t find out who their match is in the hours before their wedding, or look them up online and make pre-judgements once they have met.

It also prevents them from contacting friends and family as this could influence their decisions. Plus, it means there will be no outside distractions of any kind, allowing them to fully focus on the connection they are building inside of the experiment.

The cast do have access to a phone while they are there, however. They are given a basic production phone which means they can call or text, but there’s no access to social media, the internet or a camera for creating photos and videos.

That was until this year’s experiment, it seems. It’s not known why Channel 4 bosses have decided to give the cast camera phones for 2025 as they haven’t made a statement on it. We’ll have to wait and see if Ashley’s prediction is true and the privilege is revoked again for next year’s cast.

* Married at First Sight UK series 10 continues tonight on E4 (Wednesday October 8) at 8pm.