There’s a change to the usual Married at First Sight UK air time tonight.

Married at First Sight viewers have got used to settling down in front of their TVs at 9pm for the next episode of their favourite reality show.

This year, TV bosses decided to treat fans to an extra installment of the hit E4 dating show every week, with the show now airing every Sunday to Thursday instead of the Monday to Thursday schedule which had been implimented for many years previously.

While they’ve just about got used to that, the viewers are now being thrown another big change. This time to the viewing time.

Tonight, (Wednesday October 8), MAFS will be airing at the earlier time of 8pm, instead of the usual 9pm. The reason for the show being brought ahead by an hour is simple - show bosses don’t want to clash with the new series of The Celebrity Traitors which begins on that night at 9pm on BBC One.

It makes sense that the bosses would rather avoid a ratings war as The Traitors is a hugely popular show. That’s good news for viewers who are fans of both shows as it means you don’t have to decide which show to watch and can easily tune in to both.

Married at First Sight UK is on at a different time tonight (Wednesday October 8). Pictured are series 10 couple Leah and Leigh. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

However, if you don’t watch The Traitors and the new 8pm MAFS time slot doesn’t work for you then you can just watch at the usual time of 9pm on Channel 4 plus one. If you do that though our advice is to stay off social media between 8pm and 9pm to ensure you don’t accidentally see any spoilers as multiple memes are posted online during the airing of every episode.

The Celebrity Traitors is expected to air every Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm on the BBC up until the beginning of November. The series is made up of nine hour-long episodes so it’s predicted that the finale will air on Wednesday November 5.

If that’s the case then we can expect MAFS to stay in the 8pm slot on Wednesdays until that date and then move back to the usual 9pm slot the rest of the episodes until the MAFS finale - which actually won’t be too long after that.

An end date for this year’s series hasn’t been announced yet, but last year the series began on Monday September 16 and the final episode - the reunion episode - aired on Thursday November 14.

If it’s the case that there are extra episodes this series - which is likely as we know we’ll be seeing the hen and stag dos on screen for the first time this year - then series 10 will still run for the same amount of time. This means it may end with a reunion episode on Wednesday November 19.

But, if there aren’t any extra episodes then showing five episodes a week instead of four means the whole season will likely span around seven weeks instead of eight. That would mean series 10 would come to and end somewhere around Wednesday November 12 instead.

* Married at First Sight UK airs tonight (Wednesday October 8) tonight on E4 at 8pm. Watch previous episodes now on Channel 4 On Demand.