The Married at First Sight UK episode schedule has changed a bit for this year’s series.

It’s safe to say that MAFS UK series 10 has got off to a dramatic start; several couples have married a stranger within moments of meeting - but it wasn’t love at first sight for many of them.

Many viewers took to social media to express their views on the new cast, but they didn’t hold back on their opinions and this led to MAFS producers issuing a warning.

Bride Sarah faced backlash from fans for making “fat-shaming comments” against her husband Dean during their honeymoon, with some viewers even saying they had complained to Ofcom. She has since taken “full accountability” for her words in an Instagram statement.

Another bride, Leigh, took to her Instagram Stories to defend herself against trolls on Wednesday night (September 24) after she received an “abundance of hate” following the airing of scenes of her honeymoon with bride Leah. She appeared to be moody throughout and only complained when Leah tried to give her a romantic massage - but she inisted this was not the case and claimed she had been “done the dirty” by the edit.

Both of the brides have since taken to Instagram again to share photos to show the reality of their honeymoons, which they both said actually had plenty of happy moments.

There’s also been some up and down moments from pretty much every other couple so far - perhaps with the exception of Nelly and Steven who have only been super loved-up so far - and all of the couples haven’t even married yet!

Needles to say, viewers can’t wait for the next episode of the show as there’s sure to be plenty more twists and turned in store. But, the viewing schedule has changed for the 2025 season, so to avoid any confusion - and to make sure you don’t miss an any of the drama - here’s your guide to when you can next watch MAFS.

Is MAFS UK on Friday and Saturday?

No, new episodes of Married at First Sight do not air on Friday or Saturday nights.

What days is Married At First Sight UK on?

For the first time in the show’s 10 year history, MAFS UK is on five nights a week this year instead of the usual four. You can watch it every week on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The next brand new episode of MAFS UK will air tomorrow (Sunday September 28) at 9pm on E4.