Married at First Sight’s Grace has claimed she has been edited to look like a ‘crazy little bitch’.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Grace also threw some shade at the experts after this week’s commitment ceremony in which the issue of consent was brought up between herself and her husband Ashley.

She’s now posted an Instagram Stories video in which she has claimed she has been made to look like a “crazy b****”. She also hit back at trolls who have sent her horrible comments.

“Everyone’s calling me a bad feminist,” she said. “Guys, I don’t have any control over this edit so if anyone’s a bad feminist I dare say it’s the people in the editing room that thought they’d make me out to look like a crazy little b****. Take it up with them guys.”

She went on to say that she had “so many good conversations” with on-screen husband Ashley about the topic. “But that’s not what viewers want. You as viewers want someone to hate and that’s what you were given and I accept no accountability for that,” she added.

She concluded her video to say she would continue to speak on feminism and “make no apology”. Her final comment to her trolls was defiant. “Shove it up your a****,” she said.

In the scenes on MAFS, which aired on Sunday (October 5), Grace explained how she worried that she was obligated to sleep with husband Ashley because he had taken her out on a date and paid the bill.

She also said that she felt uncomfortable discussing anything related to intimacy in front of the group, as commitment ceremonies take place with all of the couples present, but she knew she had to speak out so she could get help from experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling, and Charlene Douglas.

But, now Grace has made it clear she wasn’t happy with the advice she received in her Instagram Stories video, where she also hit out at the edit she has received.

In the show, viewers watched as Grace outlined her concerns. When Paul asked her to clairfy if her anxiety was attached to the fact that she felt like she had to give Ashley sex in return for him taking her out on a date and paying for everything she said yes.

She went on to explain how the pair had previously spoken about a contraceptive they would use, if and when they chose to sleep together, and on the night of their date they bought that contraceptive before returning home. But, when they got home she decided to go to bed and did not want to have sex. Ashely admitted he had got “frustrated” by this.

It did not appear that the conversation around consent continued any further. To try to help the couple, Paul gave them both “homework”. He asked Ashley to always explain the intention with his actions to Grace, which he said he hoped would remove her anxiety about expectations with intimacy.

For Grace, he asked her to give five positive affirmations to Ashley when they hit a challenge so that he can feel reassured that she is in the relationship and will therefore keep fighting for it.

Mel and Charlene seemingly remained silent throughout, but we know that commitment ceremonies are much longer than what makes it in to the edit of the show, so we do not know for sure what was and wasn’t said.

In her Instagram video, Grace addressed the situation. “Everyone trolling me is only reinforcing to me that this is the most important conversation we’ve probably ever had on reality TV,” she said.

“Not stoked that some people appear to be learning about consent from a reality TV show,” she admitted. “Gotta raise ‘em up, gotta raise those kids up to understand it, let’s have that convo. Let’s not leave it up to the experts who apparently are gonna shy away from it.”

Both Grace and Ashley decided to stay in the experiment, and in Monday’s episode (October 6) viewers watched as they met each other’s families as part of In-Laws week. Ashley has not spoken out about what happened between, them and none of the three experts have either.

If you would like further information about sexual consent, please visit the Safeline website or call 01926 402 498.

*Married at First Sight UK continues tonight (Tuesday October 7) at 9pm on E4.