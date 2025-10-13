This year’s Married at First Sight is almost half way through already - here’s the end date.

This year’s Married at First Sight has been full of twists and turns . . . and we’re not talking about the drama between the couples (although there’s been plenty of that), we’re talking about the many changes in the schedule.

Initially, it was expected that the series would air Monday to Thursday as this was the viewing schedule that had been set by previous series. But then it was revealed the series would actually begin on a Sunday (September 21).

Then, just days before the series launch, it was announced that the show would air Sunday to Thursday - giving fans five episodes a week instead of four, and an extra weekend installment.

But, this was short-lived and seemingly only lasted two weeks as, effective from last week, the show returned to the former four episodes a week run - but Sunday to Wednesday.

It’s all been rather confusing for fans, and so it’s no wonder people are wondering how long the show has left to run and when the series finale can be expected. We’ve worked it all out for you below, so keep reading to find out all the answers you need.

Married at First Sight UK 2025 relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

How many episodes of Married at First Sight series 10 are there?

There’s been no official word from Channel 4 about how many episodes there are in this series, but 2023’s series 8 and 2024’s 9 both had 36 episodes so we can expect the same this year.

When will the final episode of Married at First Sight series 10 air?

Assuming that Channel 4 will now stick at airing four episodes a week, and there will be 36 episodes in the series, the final episode will air on Monday November 17. We expect that to be the reunion commitment ceremony episode.

When will the Married at First Sight series 10 reunion air?

As mentioned above, we expect the reunion commitment ceremony to air on Monday November 17. Before this, on Sunday November 16, there will be the reunion dinner party.

The last episode of the experiment is expected to air on Wednesday Novemnber 12.

* New Married at First Sight UK episodes will air every Sunday to Wednesday on E4. Previous episodes can be watched on Channel 4 On Demand.