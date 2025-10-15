Married at First Sight couple Sarah and Dean have both spoken out on Instagram after they left the show last night.

Sarah and Dean were the first couple to get married on MAFS UK series 10. But, it was pretty clear to viewers that their relationship wasn’t meant to be from the moment they first met at the altar.

Sarah admitted she didn’t fancy her new husband, and they never recovered from that. She then found herself in trouble with the experts, her husband and her co-stars when she was accused of making ‘fat shaming’ comments about him.

They tried to take their connection out of the friendship zone during experts week by giving each other massages and beginning to cuddle, but at this week’s dinner party, which aired on Monday October 13, Sarah admitted she still didn’t have a spark with Dean and was obviously upset by seeing how loved up most of the other couples were.

When it came to last night’s commitment ceremony, (on Tuesday October 14), the pair still wrote ‘stay’, however. Continually optimistic Dean said he still believed their relationship could blossom and things were going in the right direction - though he admitted his friend asking him during in-laws week if he was truly happy had made him question things.

Sarah, meanwhile, said she was worried that if she left she would wonder if she had truly tried enough so had decided she wanted to give it one more week to see if things could change. But, when the experts pressed her she admitted she didn’t like being affectionate with Dean.

Expert Mel Schilling then told Sarah she knew how she felt deep down, while Charlene Douglas said she felt like the pair both knew that their relationship wasn’t progressing but didn’t want to admit it.

The experts were basically telling Sarah and Dean to call it quits and, after discussing things further, the pair then did acknowledge that they should leave the experiment.

The fomer TV couple have now both taken to Instagram with their respective statements after the scenes aired.

Sarah wrote: “ Leaving Married at First Sight, at this stage in the process, was the right decision. . . You walk into that experiment with so much hope . . . but sometimes, even with all the effort, honesty, and heart in the world, things just don’t align the way you want them to.”

She went on to pay tribute to her on-screen husband, “Firstly, thank you to Dean - you are an amazing person; you were my rock during the really difficult times and my biggest supporter.I am so thankful to have shared this experience with you, and I am forever grateful for the happy (and hilarious!) memories we shared during this process,” she said, before going on to thank her cast mates.

She continued to say that she had “completely lost herself during the experience” and admitted that watching it back had been “so much harder” than she thought it would be

She concluded: “Since leaving and healing from the process, I can now look back and be grateful for what it taught me about relationships, honesty, communication, and my own strength.To everyone who’s supported me, I would like to thank you so much. Your support & kindness means more than you will ever know.”

Over on his Instagram page, Dean wrote: “Don't cry because it's over smile because it happened . . . That was definitely an emotional watch”.

But, although he didn’t find love, he said taking part in MAFS was “probably the best thing he could have ever done for himself”. He went on: “I have learned so much watching this back and I hope Dean there would be proud of where I am now, doing him proud and doing so with a smile on my face. I would like to thank everyone involved in the show and outside of the show for their kindness and support throughout.”

He also paid tribute to his on-screen wife, showing their are no hard feelings between them. “Sarah was really a rock for me in there and helped me learn so much about myself,” he ended.

His statement ended with: “That happy ever after is still coming and I am so blooming excited! This isn't an end, it's just a new beginning.”

* Married at First Sight UK series 10 continues tonight (Wednesday October 15) at 9pm on E4.