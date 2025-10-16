Married at First Sight UK’s Paul Brunson has revealed just how much the experts see as the experiment is on-going.

The Married at First Sight experts are key to TV’s most daring relationship experiment.

Every year, Charlene Douglas, Melanie Schilling, and Paul C. Brunson pair together the couples and then guide them through the process. Each week, they set the couples various tasks and challenges designed to test their connections and (hopefully) bring them closer together.

They also observe as they attend a weekly dinner party with each other, and then the day afterwards sit down with every couple at the commitment ceremony to discuss how their relationship is going.

Viewers see them watch the dinner parties as they are happening, and at the commitment ceremony they often pass comment on what they witnessed the night before at the commitment ceremony, which is where the pairs decide if they want to stay in the experiment for another week or leave and therefore end their marriage.

Fans will know that sometimes the experts appear to be out of the loop with what has happened with the couples in the run up to the dinner party as they will act with suprise, for example, if a duo walks in separately.

Now, Paul Brunson has confirmed exactly what himself and the fellow experts do - and don’t see.

After he called groom Steven out on his behaviour towards his wife Nelly at this week’s commitment ceremony, many people questioned why he didn’t do this sooner. Paul, who is also an expert of E4’s Celebs Go Dating, took to Instagram to explain why - saying he simply didn’t know.

“When we film @e4mafsuk , the only things we experts witness in real time are the dinner parties. We don’t see what happens in the apartments or behind closed doors until much later,” he wrote.

So, it seems that the experts don’t see exactly what goes on between the couples until the show airs - just ike the viewers.

And those viewers are not pleased to learn this. “I feel that you need to see what happens behind closed doors and have the crew report and issues, because he was abusive and aggressive towards her and definitely has an anger management issue.”

Another wrote: “Thanks for clearing this up. I feel like you need to see more though, in order to give sound advice.” They added that they thought the experts would offer “different” advice in some cases if they had seen what happens between the pairs in their apartments. A third person commented that they found it “frustrating” that the viewers had seen more than the experts and called on the producers of the show to do something to change this.

Paul has not responded to any of the comments.

* Married at First Sight UK series 10 continues on Sunday (October 19) at 9pm on E4.