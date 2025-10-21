Personal trainer Marilyse Corrigan appeared on MAFS Series 6.

Personal trainer Marilyse Corrigan who appeared on MAFS Series 6, has been rushed to hospital and has shared updates on her health. In season 6 of Married At First Sight, Marilyse was paired up with former soldier Franky Spencer.

Marilyse took to Instagram to explain to her fans what had happened to her. She posted updates on her Instagram stories. Her first update read: “Was going to Liverpool Hollyoaks party but ended up in hospital. Suspected kidney infection but good!”

Marilyse then wrote: “No wonder been in so much pain, sick and doubled over. Ct scan has confirmed a burst appendix, not kidney infection. Need an op asap, I always have the best luck!”

Marilyse then gave a further update and wrote: “24 hours in Manchester Royal Infirmary with a burst appendix and still waiting for what should be an emergency op!

“If only they had listened to my bf yesterday morning in a&e who told them exactly what he thought it could be. I would have been seen to quicker! They assumed it was a kidney infection until ct scan (Still not good with only 1 kidney) On morphine and can’t walk.”

After appearing as a bride on MAFS, Marilyse split from husband Franky and then went on to have a relationship with fellow MAFS star Matt Murray, but that lasted six months.

In August of this year, The Sun reported that she had split “from her new love after believing she had finally found The One. The reality star went public with her new romance in September last year, telling fans that she had ‘found happiness’ after suffering heartbreak on the main series.”

A day ago, Marilyse took to Instagram and wrote: “So lovely to visit my boy Callum in Manchester last night. Watching him taking his own path in life now, makes me so proud of him. 💙” Three days ago she shared a photograph of herself with best friend and wrote: “The best thing about life is to spend quality time with your bestie looking fabulous ❤️

Very honoured to be attending the Glitter Ball tonight supporting @martinhousech at the gorgeous @ruddingparkhotel.”