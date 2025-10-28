Channel 4 reality dating show Love Triangle has been axed after two series on air.

The series, which followed singletons as they explored connections with not one but two love interests, has been dropped by Channel 4 after ratings reportedly failed to impress bosses. Love Triangle was created by the same team behind Married At First Sight Australia, which has been a huge hit for Channel 4 in recent years.

The axing has been reported by The Sun, with a source telling the newspaper: “There were high hopes for the show partly because it came from the Oz MAFS creative team, and there was the hope they would work their magic on this new format. It also seemed to tap into a dating zeitgeist based on the idea that true love needn’t be found in a relationship only involving two people.”

They added: “Of course, it was very much a TV experiment, and a bold one at that. But it’s still been something of a disappointment, it didn’t get the following they wanted.”

Love Triangle saw single contestants connect with a match of their choice through text message before moving in with them. However, true to the name of the show, the rejected match makes a return and moves in with them to form a ‘love triangle’ and explore whether they were correct to turn them down sight-unseen.

Loyal viewers praised the show, with fans describing the onscreen drama as “fiery” and the series as a whole as a “must-watch”.

However, Channel 4 has told The Sun that it had not decided to move ahead with another series of the show, with a spokesperson saying: “There have been so many reality TV smash hits this year, we have had to make some tough decisions about what is returning.”