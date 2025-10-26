Fans are going wild over the possibility that Love is Blind’s Madison and Anton could be dating.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has all been about Sparke Megan in recent days as the cryptic trailer for the Love is Blind’s reunion show seemed to indicate that she might have had a baby. For those of you who have been avidly watching the show have probably dissected every second of the trailer.

When Megan ended her engagement to Jordan hours before their big day, the final words she said to producers was that she wasn’t sure if she was cut out to be a mum, in the trailer Nick Lachey asks her if she still isn’t sure about that. Megan says in response that “actually I do have a little surprise," which of course has ignited rumours that she may be a new mum after all! However, this is where the trailer ended, so viewers will have to wait for the reunion show to find out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One couple who didn’t make it to their wedding day were Ali Lima and Anton Yarosh. During the series, Ali and fans of the show seemed to have concerns about Anton’s drinking which Anton has now addressed. He shared a social media post on October 23, where he said: “I think a lot of that’s due to nerves and the whole experience being very nerve-racking. I just want to point out to you guys that I do take accountability for that.”

Are Love is Blind’s Madison and Anton dating, what are fans saying? Pictures are Ali and Anton and Madison. Photos: Netflix | Netflix

Anton also said: “That’s not a healthy way of dealing with nerve-racking situations by picking up a drink. Alcoholism, I can see how it can look that way, but you have to remember that this is four weeks of our lives that is condensed into two hours of camera time.”

However, it is not Anton’s drinking that has got Love is Blind fans into a tailspin but on a possible romance with Madison Maidenberg. Stepankamatto on TikTok said: “Are Madison and Anton from Love is Blind’s Denver romantically involved because their comments between each other on social media are a little bit suspicious.”

She goes on to say that “maybe I am reading too much into this, so you guys have to let me know.” Stepankamatto then goes on to talk about how Madison posted her reunion look and how Anton gave her a side eyes emoji and then she replies with a side eyes emoji and a flaming heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Facebook group for LORT! Love of Reality TV (SPOILER ALERT) one fan wrote: “OMG Anton is dating Madison now. She gave him a wink and a heart emoji... obviously banging! Not only that... when people started questioning him about it, he deactivated his IG account.

Who's the father of Megan's baby? Are Anton and Madison playing hide the Vodka bottle? These are the days of our lives.

The Love is Blind Reunion show will air on Netflix on Wednesday October 29 - if you’re in the US. If you’re in the UK, it’s will drop in the early hours of Thursday October 30.