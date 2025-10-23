The creator of Love is Blind has spoken out about the show’s future after fans have called for it to be cancelled.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans of hit Netflix dating show Love is Blind have been left unimpressed by the latest season of the show, after several of the engaged couples split before making it to the altar and then, in a show first, nobody got married in the finale.

Season 9 had already been branded the “worst season ever”, thanks to fans not warming to any of the cast members. But, once the show reached it’s finale wedding episode earlier this week and fans realised that nobody got married this season for the first time in LIB’s five year year history, they took to social media to call for it to be cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I need Love is Blind cancelled after this season,” one person wrote on X. A second penned: “ So no one got married this season . . . I want love is blind to be cancelled.” Another said: “Love is Blind needs to be cancelled after this season, I think we have proven that love is not blind.”

We already know that Love is Blind has been renewed for a 10th season, as this was announced even before season 8 aired earlier this year. But, what about the show’s future beyond this? Series creator Chris Coelen has spoken out about this.

He told Tudum that even though nobody got married in season 9 he still believes the experiment is working “better than ever”.

Love is Blind creator Chris Coelen has spoken out about the future of the show after nobody got married on season 9, a show first. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Explaining why, he said: “Remember that the experiment is an experiment, and it’s meant to test two main questions: First, is it possible to fall in love with someone based solely on who they are? And second, if you do fall in love and get engaged, is that love strong enough to overcome the obstacles of the real, material world?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In Season 9, at least one member of each couple felt their love was not strong enough to overcome the challenges of the real world, and they chose not to get married. That’s exactly how the experiment is supposed to work, so I would say not only is the experiment working, I think it’s working better than ever.”

Coelen also gave an insight in to the future of the show, hinting that it is far from over. “I think we’ll see many happy couples continue to come out of the Love Is Blind experiment in the future, who have fallen in love with who they are, he said.

“We’ll also see couples decide that their love is not enough. Whatever the outcome, the journeys along the way, which reflect our society and some of the amazing people who inhabit it, will continue to be at turns joyful, frustrating, and awe-inspiring.”

He added that “there’s no shortage of people who want to find a lifelong commitment” and said he still believes Love Is Blind is “an incredible opportunity to look for a partner in a truly unique way that continues to focus on what most people think matters most - who you are on the inside”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coelen also admitted that he was surprised this season 9 was the first season where nobody got married, despite the fact he has previously explained that there’s no obligation for anybody to get hitched, or even get engaged, on the show.

The TV boss also seemed to acknowledge that some people may not go on the show purely to find love, though he added that he felt this season’s participants hadn’t found what they wanted in their partners.

“While we’re always rooting for our participants to find a lifelong commitment — because that’s what they all say they come to Love is Blind for — most importantly, we root for them to make the decisions they feel are right for themselves. And I think that’s what happened here,” he said.

* Watch Love is Blind season 9 on Netflix now.