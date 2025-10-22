Love is Blind season 9 may be over - but the drama is not and there are rumours one cast member has become a mum.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love is Blind season 9 reached its emotional and tense end earlier today (Wednesday October 22) when the finale wedding episode aired.

But, as always, that’s not where the show ends. There’s still a reunion epsiode to come - and this is always where a lot more shocks happen and secrets are revealed. The reunion episode will air either next Wednesday (October 29) or Thursday (October 30), depending on where in the world you live, but if you can’t wait that long to find out what happened for all the couples after the cameras stopped rolling then keep reading as we’ve got some seriously juicy spoilers . . .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 19 second spoiler was released by Netflix at the end of the finale wedding episode. In it, host Nick Lachey asks Megan if she still isn’t sure if she is cut out to be a mum - as per the final words she uttered to producers shortly after deciding to end her engagement to Jordan hours before their wedding day.

She replies “actually I do have a little suprise” . . . and, of course, that’s where the clip ends. That does very much seem to hint that Megan has indeed become a mum since the show was filmed. But, we also know that these teasers are designed to make viewers believe something that isn’t quite true.

However, to add more fuel to the fire, the US Sun has now obtained photos of a man carrying a newborn baby in and out of Megan’s home on Sunday and Monday (October 19 and 20). The identity of the man isn’t known, but it definitely isn’t Jordan. An eyewitness told the publication: “The man seems to be living in Megan’s home. He has been in and out at all hours of the day.”

Love is Blind season 9 star Megan. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

The publication also reported that Megan purchased a home in Denver solo in June 2024, around two months after Love is Blind season 9 was filmed. Fans also noticed that Megan did not post anything on her Instagram page between September last year and May this year, creating even more speculation that she met someone new and had a child shortly after the show ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus, on the Reality Receipts podcast, the hosts have also revealed that one of the cast members who was one half of the final couples attend the reunion to reveal they have had a baby - but not with the person they got engaged to on the show. The Reality Receipts podcast have a good track record when it comes to revealing accurate spoilers too; ahead of the season 8 reunion they revealed someone would be announcing their engagement there - which turned out to be season 6 US star Amber ‘AD’ Desiree Smith and series 1 UK star Ollie Sutherland - and they also accurately talked about what happened during the season 9 weddings.

We’ll have to wait for the reunion episode to air, of course, to find out if Sparkle Megan really has had a baby for sure - and if so who her baby daddy is.

We also expect to find out where all the other couples are now of course. There’s Ali and Anton and Kalybriah and Edmond, who both made it down the aisle but didn’t get married as each of the women said no, and also Annie and Nick and Madison and Joe, who both split in the weeks before the wedding.

*Love is Blind season 9 episodes 1 to 12 are available to watch on Netflix now.