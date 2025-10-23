Love is Blind’s Megan has spoken out as rumours continue to swirl that she has had a baby since the show ended.

The Love is Blind season 9 finale delivered all the drama viewers were expecting, and possibly even more. One of the most heartbreaking scenes came when Megan, AKA Sparkle Megan, called off her wedding to Jordan with just hours to go until the big day.

She told him that she couldn’t see their lifestyles merging after all, as the issue of how to blend his life as a single dad and hers as a high flying business woman kept causing tension as they got closer and closer to the altar. With tears from both the bride-to-be and the groom-to-be, their relationship came to an end.

Afterwards, Jordan told producers he wished he’d never introduced Megan to his five-year-old son Luca, while she said she wondered she was cut out to be a mum. However, these clips were filmed more than a year ago, and it’s certain that life will have moved on for both of them (and the rest of the cast) since then.

Since the finale episode aired, on Wednesday October 22, rumours have been growing that Megan has in fact become a mum. First, in a teaser trailer for the reunion (which will air on Wednesday October 29), host Nick Lachey asks Megan if she still believes her own words regarding motherhood, to which she responds to say she has a surprise.

Also, the US Sun has published photos of a man carrying a newborn baby in and out of Megan’s home on Sunday and Monday (October 19 and 20). Plus, on the Reality Receipts podcast, the hosts have also revealed that one of the cast members who was one half of the final couples attend the reunion to reveal they have had a baby - but not with the person they got engaged to on the show.

Now Megan, who has received backlash online since it was revealed she ended her relationship with Jordan, has broken her silence on Instagram. She’s shared a statement which reads: “I know y’all have had a front row seat to my story through Love is Blind, but there’s no room for hate here, today or ever.

“Zero patience for negativity and the block button is putting in serious work today. Be kind or be quiet.” She ended the statement with the peace sign emoji and the sparkle emoji.

We’ll have to wait for the reunion episode to air, of course, to find out if Sparkle Megan really has had a baby for sure - and if so who her baby daddy is.

We also expect to find out where all the other couples are now of course. There’s Ali and Anton and Kalybriah and Edmond, who both made it down the aisle but didn’t get married as each of the women said no, and also Annie and Nick and Madison and Joe, who both split in the weeks before the wedding.

*Love is Blind season 9 episodes 1 to 12 are available to watch on Netflix now.