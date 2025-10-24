Love is Blind’s Sparkle Megan has posted a TikTok video which has seemingly confirmed the baby rumours.

‘Has Sparkle Megan had a baby?’ is the question on the lips of all Love is Blind fans.

The reality star decided to end her engagement to TV fiancé Jordan just hours before they were due to get to the altar. She cried as she told him: “I can’t do this. I love you so much but it just doesn’t feel right”. Jordan then also started crying.

Explaining why it didn’t feel right, Megan said she felt their lifestyles were too different. Jordan is a single dad who plans his schedule around the needs of his young son Luca, while Megan is a high-flying businesswoman who enjoys playing sports several times a week, eating out regularly and going on last-minute trips with her friends.

Megan then tearfully told the cameras she was questioning whether or not she was cut out to be a mum, while an emotional Jordan said he regretted introducing her to Luca.

Since the scenes aired, however, rumours have been rife that Sparkle Megan has not only moved on with someone new since the show was filmed - around 18 months ago - but she has also actually had a baby.

Love is Blind star Megan, known as Sparkle Megan, has posted a video which seems to suggest she has become a mum. Photo by Instagram/@meganwalerius. | Instagram/@meganwalerius

There’s several reasons for this; the US Sun published photos of a man carrying a newborn baby in and out on her Denver home, the hosts of the Reality Receipts podcast revealed that a major cast member has had a baby since the show was recorded - though they didn’t say who - plus in a teaser trailer for the upcoming reunion, host Nick Lachey asked Megan if she still believed she wasn’t cut out to be a mum she said she has a “little surprise”.

Plus, fans noticed that she did not post on Instagram for several months. Now they think they have found even further proof that Megan has welcomed a child. On Mother’s Day this year, which was on Sunday May 11 in the US, she posted a video of photos of herself and her mum.

In the caption, she wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mommas out there.” She added: “Feeling extra grateful this year”, which is what really got fans talking. People are convinced that this is a hint that as well as celebrating her own mum, Megan was also marking her very first Mother’s Day.

“Well, now we know why you were extra grateful, Mama!,” one person said. “Because you are a mommy!” another said. Another person pointed out: “Notice the 9 full months between posts.”

Megan hasn’t spoken out to confirm whether or or not she is a mum now, although she has issued a statement about the hate she has received in response to her finishing things with Jordan.

The star will be bound by a non-disclosure agreement at the moment, at least until the reunion has aired next week.

* Love is Blind season 9 is available to watch on Netflix now.