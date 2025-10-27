Big Brother housemates will be facing scares and twists as Halloween week kicks off in the famous house.

The upcoming week on the ITV reality show will be “full of drama” and viewers can expect it to kick off early.

On Monday, all housemates will be told that they will be taking part in face-to-face nominations, with scenes to be shown on Tuesday evening’s show (October 28). There won’t be much time for the housemates to get over that before a surprise eviction takes place later this week.

Later this week, ‘zombies’ will be infecting the Big Brother house in a first for the show. A source told The Sun: “Housemates won’t know what’s hit them next week, it’s going to be full of drama. Halloween, especially, is going to be really fun, and viewers are going to be riveted.”

The housemates are already going through it this week, after another rule-break resulted in the hot water and electrical appliances were shut off. Big Brother revealed to the housemates that Caroline and Nancy spoke openly about nominations, with the pair theorising on whether Farida has nominated them last week.

After repeated rule-breaks that landed the offending housemates in jail, Big Brother has enough and took the dramatic option to punish the whole house.

This week’s drama comes after Feyisola became the fourth housemate to be evicted this series. She lost the public vote on Friday night (October 24) after being up for eviction alongside Nancy, Tate and Teja.

Big Brother airs Sunday-Friday from 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. You can catch up on the series so far on ITVX.