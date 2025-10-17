ITV has confirmed the two former housemates who are heading back into the reality show as part of a huge eviction night twist.

It has been confirmed that Emily Hewertson, who left the show on the first night only hours after she entered the house, and series 20 contestant Farida Khalifa will both be returning to the world of Big Brother tonight (October 17).

Tonight’s ‘eviction’ will see Nancy go up against bestie Sam in the public vote. But viewers were told last week that a huge twist means that neither will actually be evicted from the Big Brother house.

Instead, the housemate with the highest number of votes will be put into a secret room alongside two former Big Brother stars, who we now know are Emily and Farida. They will carry out secret tasks from the room, although the duration of their secret stay has not been revealed.

Ex-housemates Emily and Farida are re-joining Big Brother in tonight's fake eviction twist. | ITV

Talking about re-joining the series, 25-year-old Emily, a political events coordinator and Conservative influencer, said: “I think the meltdown online will be funny. People keep saying ‘we hope it’s not Emily’. Well surprise, it is!

“Second of all I feel like nobody actually got to know the real me, they just saw me as a Tory villain. Now they actually get to see Emily rather than Tory Emily. Also, the experience will just be amazing. I want to go in there and cause a bit of a storm!”

Meanwhile make-up artist and fan-favourite contestant Farida, who was the first housemate evicted during ITV’s first reboot series in 2023, said: “Firstly, I think it’s a fantastic choice. And secondly, the amount of time you put into the whole process, I didn’t really feel fulfilled - I only had a few days in there.

“The most important thing is – the audience has wanted this for such a long time. Even when Celebrity Big Brother was on there were rumours I was going back into the House. You’ve got to listen to your fans. I’m doing it for the fans.”

To find out who will join Emily and Farida in the secret room, tune into Big Brother’s live eviction night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. You can catch up on the series so far on ITVX.