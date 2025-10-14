There’s a huge twist coming to the Big Brother house this week as a fake eviction takes place.

While the housemates inside the famous house have spent the past week fighting and gossiping amongst themselves, Big Brother has been hard at work behind the scenes bringing the next big twist to the house.

The housemates will be making their nominations, but what they don’t know is that the next “evicted” housemate won’t actually be leaving the Big Brother house. In another bombshell, two former housemates will be taking up residence in a separate secret room with the newly “evicted” housemate.

But what does this mean for the house? Here’s everything you need to know.

AJ Odudu and Will Best return to host Big Brother for its third series on ITV2. | ITV

What is happening during this week’s ‘fake eviction’?

Housemates have already cast their two nominations for this week’s public vote. They would have nominated on Monday, with these scenes due to be shown in tonight’s episode (October 14).

The housemates with the most nominations will face the public vote. However, what the contestant don’t realise is that the public will not be voting to evict this week. INstead, viewers will be voting on which housemate they want to be placed in a secret room alongside two former housemates who hosts AJ and Will described as having left the Big Brother house too soon...

The “evicted” housemate and the two ex-housemates will be assigned tasks in the secret room. It is currently unknown how long the housemates will stay in the room.

Who are the former housemates joining the Big Brother house?

The two former housemates who are joining the evictee in the secret room have not yet been revealed. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from theorising over which former stars could be heading back in.

The logical thought is that Emily, who was evicted on the first night only a few hours after entering, perfectly fits the profile of former housemate who left the house too soon. Gani, who was the first evictee of the 2025 series, is also another name rumoured.

Another name rumoured is fan-favourite housemate Farida, who appeared on the first ITV reboot series of the show. Farida was the first contestant evicted from her series.

When is this week’s ‘fake eviction’?

AJ and Will will host a live episode of Big Brother this Friday, October 17 in which the chosen housemate will be evicted from the main house. Viewers will also find out which former housemates will be rejoining the series.

The episode will air live at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. It will be available to watch on catch up on ITVX shortly after it is broadcast, but be aware that you will not be able to vote if you haven’t already done when watching on catch-up. You can catch up on the series so far on ITVX.