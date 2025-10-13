Former Britain’s Got Talent star Dave Betton, who performed on the show alongside his son, has died aged 82.

Dave appeared on the ITV talent competition show in 2020 alongside son Dean. The pair performed a rendition of ‘That’s Life’ by Frank Sinatra for the Britain’s Got Talent judges during the audition phase, with Dave and Dean reaching the later stages of the competition.

His death was confirmed by Dean in a post on social media. He said: “It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I have to let you all know that the legend that is Dave Betton sadly passed away after a very brief illness in the early hours of Wednesday morning surrounded by his loved ones.

Former Britain's Got Talent star Dave Betton has died at the age of 82. | ITV

“Myself, my brother Darren, our wives, his grandsons and granddaughters, great grandsons and great granddaughters, extended family and all his friends will miss him dearly and he will leave us with a huge void to fill. For those that knew him, he lit up a room wherever he went and everyone instantly fell in love with him.

“Rest easy Pops and I hope Mum is giving you a big telling off for joining her far too soon. Love you always. From me and your loving Family.”

Dave was a seasoned performer, singing on stages before hanging up the microphone a decade before appearing on Britain’s Got Talent following the death of his wife. Dean followed in his father’s footsteps and became a singer, including performing as a Robbie Williams tribute act.

During their appearance together on BGT, they blew the judges away, including Simon Cowell. The head judge told Dave at the time: "There are certain days I think what I need is a mug of hot chocolate. And you were that mug of hot chocolate. You made me feel good and I needed that."

He is survived by sons Dean and Darren, as well as five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and a step-great granddaughter.