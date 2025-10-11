A beloved reality TV personality has died aged just 52 of ruptured aorta.

Mum-of-two Lisa Knapp rose to fame when she appeared on the original version of Survivor, died suddenly on Wednesday (8 October).

She was married to Swedish pop-rock singer Andreas Johnson, best known for his 1999 international hit Glorious which would go on to become the main theme for Super Sunday during the early 2000s. The pair shared two children, a daughter Ella and a son Tim.

Her family confirmed her death in a statement which read: "Lisa's aorta ruptured, and her life could not be saved. She had an underlying connective tissue disorder that she knew carried a risk, but no one could have foreseen when or how it would affect her. According to the attending doctor, it was not triggered by any external factors. There was nothing she or we could have done differently.

They added: “Our beloved mother, wife and best friend. She always put others before herself, lived intensely, loved deeply and gave more than most."

Lisa was diagnosed with a rare underlying connective tissue disorder in 2012 and spoke to local media about her health at the time, saying that she had been in a “critical” condition. She said: "I wrote my farewell letters then. It was really critical - I was in intensive care over Christmas and New Year.

"It was a tough period, but when I came out and realised that I was still alive and could live a normal life, even if I had to take medication, you start to appreciate things in life in a different way."

Lisa appeared on the Swedish version of reality TV show Survivor, which sees contestants stranded on a dessert island and face various challenges to try and win a huge prize pot, back in 1999. The show was called Expedition Robinson.

Andreas wrote a tribute to his “unique” late wife on Instagram on Thursday (October 9). He said: "Last night you left us. It still feels like a nightmare, and we are trying to understand the inconceivable.

"There has never been anyone like her, and it is noticeable in the enormous love and sadness that is now flowing in from all directions.

"Lisa's aorta ruptured, and her life could not be saved. She had an underlying connective tissue disease which she knew was a risk, but no-one could predict when or how it would affect her.

"According to the doctor responsible, there was nothing triggered by external circumstances. There was nothing either she nor we could have done differently."

He went on: "Life can be brutally unfair and mean, because the world needed more like Lisa, not less. She was always looking for others before herself, lived intensely, loved strongly, and gave more than most.” He added that she "wanted to help everyone, and often forgot herself along the way".

His tribute, which was shared alongside photos of Lisa and the pair together in happy times, ended his statement to say: “She was everywhere, all the time, but now she finally gets to rest for a while."