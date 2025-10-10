A former Big brother contestant has been jailed for 32 months after she admitted to her role in a petrol bomb attack on a man in Redcar.

Simone Reed, who appeared on the 2017 series of the reality show, previously admitted that she had procured petrol for a Molotov cocktail which was subsequently thrown at David Brotton by her partner Carl Wild.

The incident, which took place on February 15 in the North Yorkshire town, saw Reed, 36, travel to a petrol station with Wild, 34, where she collected the petrol that would be used in the makeshift weapon thrown towards Mr Brotton by Wild. The couple were seen kissing and hugging at the petrol station on CCTV.

Simone Reed, a former Big Brother contestant, has admitted to encouraging arson after driving to a garage to buy petrol for a petrol bomb which was thrown at a man’s head. Photo by Channel 5. | Channel 5

Reed and Wild had become embroiled in an intense altercation outside Peggy Junes Bar on Queen Street after they were refused entry to a private event. They later returned to the scene, with Wild launching the firebomb and hitting bystander Mr Brotton outside the bar. The victim could be seen on CCTV dropping to the ground following the attack in an attempt to extinguish the fire.

Wild then stormed into the bar just after 8pm, where he threatened patrons, destroyed furniture and stole money from the till before making an exit. Cleveland Police said at the time that three people were taken to hospital to be treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries following the incident.

Former glamour model Reed, who also made a brief appearance as an auditioning contestant on The X Factor in 2014, admitted in court to encouraging or assisting arson. She was jailed for two years and eight months.

Carl Wild, 34, threw a DIY petrol bomb at Peggy June's bar after being refused entry, which hit a bystander and set his clothes on fire. Wild then forced his way into the bar, threw bleach at party guests, and stole the night's takings. He's been jailed for 18 years | Cleveland Police

Admitting the offence, Reed previously told the court: “I had no idea that Carl was going to take it as far as he did… I did not expect at any point that anyone would suffer physical injury.”

Wild was arrested and charged with attempted murder however he later pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause GBH and to aggravated burglary. He was jailed to more than 18 years in jail. His brother, Lee Wild, who prevented revellers from putting out the fire as Carl entered the premises, was handed an 18-month sentence after pleading guilty to a public order offence.

Detective Inspector Victoria Docherty from Redcar CID said: “Our officers arrived to find a chaotic scene where it was clear an unprovoked and extremely serious assault had just taken place, followed by serious affray.

“A man who’d simply been standing outside the bar became caught up in it when his clothing was set alight; thankfully bar staff and members of the public managed to extinguish the blaze before he sustained even more serious injuries. He has, however, suffered lasting effects from the trauma he underwent and it must also have been very frightening for bar staff and other members of the public who were just enjoying a night out.

“I’d like to thank staff from Peggy June’s and anyone else who helped the victim while our ambulance service and Fire Brigade colleagues were en route - as well as everyone who provided information to help our enquiries. Carl Wild will now spend time in prison where he will be able to reflect on his actions and learn that police will never allow this kind of violence to go unpunished.”