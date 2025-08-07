A former Big Brother contestant has admitted to encouraging arson after driving to a garage to buy petrol for a petrol bomb which was used to set on man on fire.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simone Reed, aged 36, who took part in the reality series in 2017, admitted in court that she had driven to a garage to buy petrol for the Molotov cocktail.

The former glamour model then became embroiled in a violent row during a night out in Redcar, North Yorkshire, on Saturday February 15 with her friend Carl Wild, age 37. She watched as, just a few feet away from her, Wild threw a petrol bomb at David Brotton and hit him in the head with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage of the incident shows the victim rolling on the floor in pain outside the Peggy Junes Bar as he tried to put out the flames. Afterwards, Wild stormed into the bar and was seen hitting out at people, before smashing up furniture and robbing the till.

Three people were taken to hospital with injuries which were described as ‘serious but not life-threatening’ after what happened, Cleveland Police said.

Appearing at Teeside Crown Court Reed, who is a mum-of-three, cried as she admitted to encouraging or assisting arson, as reported by The Sun. In Reed’s basis of plea, she told the court: “I had no idea that Carl was going to take it as far as he did… I did not expect at any point that anyone would suffer physical injury.”

Simone Reed, a former Big Brother contestant, has admitted to encouraging arson after driving to a garage to buy petrol for a petrol bomb which was thrown at a man’s head. Photo by Channel 5. | Channel 5

The reality star, from Stockton-on-Tees, Durham, entered the Big Brother house in its 18th season, the penultimate series on Channel 5, but was evicted after 15 days. Before that she had appeared on ITV singing contest The X Factor, which she auditioned for in 2014 but did not make it through to the live shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also went viral when she took part in reality show On Benefits and stripped naked in the middle of the day at the Stockton job centre after being dared to do so by a friend. She claimed it was a political protest and said at the time: “The poor are getting poorer and the rich are getting richer. That’s why I did it as well. People are suffering.”

Despite previously being due to stand trial charged with attempted murder, Wild, of Redcar, admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and aggravated burglary, Teesside Crown Court heard. Reed was given bail with a home curfew between 7pm and 5am.

Judge Laird KC told both defendants that they will be sentenced on Thursday October 9.