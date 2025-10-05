Sports icon Mark Sanchez is fighting for his life after he was stabbed before he was due to commentate on a game.

Sanchez, 38, played for the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins across a ten-year spell in the NFL. And after hanging up his cleats, the former first round pick has move into commentating. He was due in the both over the weekend, but police received a phone call at around 12:30am on Saturday to a street in Indianapolis.

According to TMZ, there were two injured at the scene - including Sanchez, who was rushed to a local hospital and remains in a critical, but stable, condition. Sanchez had been due to commentate on the Indianapolis Colts' clash with the Las Vegas Raiders for FOX Sports.

Sports icon Mark Sanchez is fighting for his life after he was stabbed before he was due to commentate on a game. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Fox Sports said in a social media statement on Saturday afternoon: “Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed they had responded to a "disturbance in an alley" and one person had been stabbed while another was injured. The incident is said to have occurred outside a pub near West Washington Street and North Senate Avenue.

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was arrested after being stabbed early Saturday morning. “After further investigation and following consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, IMPD arrested 38-year-old Mark Sanchez for his alleged role in this incident,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

“Sanchez was arrested at the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication, all of which are misdemeanors. All involved parties have been identified, and no further individuals are being sought by detectives.”

Sanchez remains hospitalized and has not been booked into the Adult Detention Center, with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office set to decide on charges, police said. This case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office for a charging decision.