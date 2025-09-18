A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at North Yorkshire theme park, Flamingo Land Resort, along with three others on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been stabbed at a Yorkshire theme park, police have confirmed. Four people have been arrested following the incident at Flamingo Land Resort which took place in the early hours of Thursday morning (September 18).

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened just after 1am near the onsite store for the theme park, at Kirby Misperton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billed as “Yorkshire's ultimate Theme Park” the attraction includes a zoo and resort village and its website claims it offers “fantastic family days out, holidays and short breaks”. People in Yorkshire might recognise the resort from its appearance in a number of television programmes.

The entrance to the theme park Flamingo Land in the village of Kirby Misperton | Getty Images

The ITV docusoap, Theme Park, shown in the Yorkshire and Tyne Tees regions, followed the behind the scenes activities of Flamingo Land and ran for three series in 2001, 2004 and 2006. The park's animal collection was also a main feature of TV show Zoo Vet at Large, which followed vet Matt Brash, both at his North Yorkshire surgeries and in his role as head vet at Flamingo Land.

The attraction also featured in an episode of ChuckleVision called "Romany Days" where the Chuckle Brothers visit Flamingo Land in search of a pair of underpants which they believe to be of great value.

The force said the victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 22-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the stabbing along with a 22-year-old woman, a 54-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, all from the Teesside area, who are suspected of assisting an offender. They remain in custody for questioning.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.