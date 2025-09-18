A guest has died after becoming unresponsive while riding a coaster at Universal's Epic Universe theme park in Florida.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The guest became unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers. The guest died at the hospital, Universal said.

The incident took place on Wednesday night (17 September) when the person, whose name hasn't been released, was riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster at the Universal Orlando Resorts park and became unresponsive in the middle of the ride, according to a statement from Universal Orlando Resorts. The person was taken to the hospital when the ride stopped and was later declared dead, park officials said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest’s loved ones,” said Universal Orlando Resorts. “We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation.”

A guest has died after becoming unresponsive while riding a coaster at Universal's Epic Universe theme park in Florida. (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort/Facebook) | Universal Orlando Resort/Facebook

As a precaution, Stardust Racers will remain closed while the investigation, which is being conducted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, is underway, park officials said. The sheriff's office has not commented on the investigation.

The circumstances of how the guest became unresponsive and later died were not known. Stardust Racers is a dual-launch coaster located within Epic Universal's Celestial Park. It was one of the most anticipated attractions at Epic Universe, which celebrated its grand opening in May 2025.

Guests launch and race against each other across 5,000-feet of track, reaching heights up to 133 feet, and up to 62 mph.