Disney Cruise Line is set to launch its highly-anticipated new 'heroes and villains' themed ship this year.

The Disney Destiny will set sail in November 20, 2025 and will be able to hold up to 4,000 passengers across 1,254 staterooms. The impressive ship boasts a gross tonnage of 144,000, and measures approximately 1,119ft long.

Holidaymakers can expect themed restaurants (including immersive Marvel and Lion King venues), epic bars inspired by popular theme park attractions Pirates of the Caribbean and the Haunted Mansion, and heaps of entertainment including a water slide, a brand new Hercules show, fireworks at sea, deck parties. There will also be opportunity to mingle with characters from franchises including Marvel and Pixar.

The ship's lineup includes The Sanctum, influenced by Marvel's Doctor Strange, offering cocktails amidst magical artifacts created to immerse guests in a mystical world. Similarly, Cask & Cannon offers a lively, pirate-themed atmosphere inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean, serving specialty rums and exclusive brews designed to capture a pirate's life on the high seas.

The Haunted Mansion Parlor invites guests to embrace its ghostly allure with a refreshed menu of cocktails and mocktails, surrounded by a gallery of haunted portraits and interactive surprises. This setting is steeped in mystery, evoking intrigue through stories of a sea captain and his enigmatic fiancé.

The Disney Destiny will host a plethora of dining experiences that pay homage to popular Disney franchises. Guests will have the opportunity to feast at Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King, where African cuisine is paired with the lively storytelling traditions of The Lion King. The Worlds of Marvel offers a dynamic dining experience, blending superhero-themed food with appearances by characters like Rocket and Groot.

The grand hall on the Disney Destiny is another focal point, featuring adaptable lighting and sound to reflect the presence of various Disney villains, enhancing the depth of the themed experience. Notably, the hall will transform with the arrival of Marvel's Loki, who can appear unpredictably throughout the ship, engaging guests in his mischievous activities.

The ship also features seven pools, deck parties including pirate-themed celebrations, fireworks displays at sea, a cinema showcasing Disney films, multiple kids’ clubs, and the 1923 restaurant celebrating Disney animation history with over 1,000 drawings and props. Disney Destiny will visit Disney’s private islands, including Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, providing guests with exclusive beach experiences that complement their onboard adventures.

You can book and find out more on the Disney website.