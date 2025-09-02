The World of Frozen land is coming to Disneyland Paris, opening in Spring 2026.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recently, the Ice Palace was completed and will sit high atop the North Mountain in the land. When the Kingdom of Arendelle opens its gates in 2026, guests will have the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable journey alongside Anna and Elsa inside the all-new attraction at Disneyland Paris, Frozen Ever After.

They will also be able to take part in immersive shopping and dining experiences and meet the beloved sisters in person during a royal encounter! The World of Frozen is just one part of the expansion to Disney Adventure World, formerly Walt Disney Studios Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris was almost set to open in the same year as Frozen 3, but the film was delayed to November 24, 2027. The land can already be enjoyed at Disneyland in Hong Kong.

The World of Frozen land is coming to Disneyland Paris, opening in Spring 2026. (Photo: Disneyland Paris/Facebook) | Disneyland Paris/Facebook

Disney has announced that they have completed construction on Elsa’s Ice Palace in the land at the resort in Paris. It was built from 30 different pieces, and it looks stunning!

Disney Adventure World will also feature other major additions, including a Lion King land and additions to the existing Avengers Campus. No exact date has been announced then the World of Frozen will be opening at Disneyland Paris but it will be at some point in Spring next year.

In a statement shared on its Disney Parks social media accounts, the company explained: "This opening will also mark the official transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park into Disney Adventure World, where immersive worlds inspired by the most popular Disney stories are brought to life."