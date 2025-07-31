Several rides at Disney California Adventure and Disneyland will be closed in August.

There are some major refurbishments scheduled that could deter your August Disneyland trip. This August, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure will have a combined 7 attractions closed at some point.

Listed below are the rides that will be closed in August.

Haunted Mansion

The ride will be closed August 9th through August 21st, 2025. Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion is gearing up for the Halloween season.

It will be transformed into Haunted Mansion Holiday — its famous The Nightmare Before Christmas theme. This version of the Haunted Mansion will remain for the rest of 2025 as it honors both the Halloween and Christmas seasons. It’ll be transformed back into the normal version of the ride in early 2026.

Several rides at Disney California Adventure and Disneyland will be closed in August. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue is closed on June 30th for a lengthy refurbishment. A specific reopening date has yet to be announced, but the refurbishment is expected to last at least three months and will remain closed throughout August.

Storybook Land Canal Boats

Storybook Land Canal Boats in Fantasyland is closed for refurbishment on July 21st, and it won’t reopen for a while. The Disneyland calendar currently shows the ride closed for the entirety of August.

Casey Jr. Circus Train

The Casey Jr. Circus Train is closing in late July and will stayed closed all of August. The Disneyland calendar shows this train ride closing on July 28th, and no reopening date has been announced.

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

The Redwood Creek Challenge Trail closed on July 21st but will reopen after a few weeks of refurbishment. It will reopen on 15 August.

Radiator Springs Racers

One of Disney California Adventure’s most popular attractions is going down for a time. Radiator Springs Racers in Cars Land is scheduled to close for a refurbishment on August 18th, and no reopening date has been announced. The ride will undergo track resurfacing and some lighting upgrades, among other fine-tuning.

The thrilling roller coaster based on The Incredibles franchise is closing on July 28th for a lengthy refurbishment. It will be closed the whole of August.