Following a magnitude 8.8 earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula several destinations are under a tsunami warning - including Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued tsunami warnings for a wide stretch of Japan's eastern Pacific coastline - from Hokkaido down through Fukushima, Chiba, Kanagawa, and into Wakayama. This also includes Tokyo Bay.

Authorities have instructed evacuation for roughly 1.9 million residents across 133 municipalities, including parts of the Greater Tokyo area. Tokyo is currently under a tsunami warning. While the first waves recorded in Tokyo Bay have been relatively small so far, stronger waves are still possible.

Residents and tourists are advised to evacuate inland or seek higher ground immediately, especially if you're near Tokyo’s waterfront, coastal zones, or rivers. Avoid beaches, harbors, and coastal roads until officials issue an “all-clear.”

Advice is also to ollow local emergency broadcasts, J-Alert alerts, evacuation advisories, and instructions from the JMA or municipal authorities. Japan uses the J-Alert system, which typically issues tsunami warnings within 2–3 minutes after a large offshore earthquake, followed by localized announcements, sirens, and cell broadcasts.

The JMA’s official tsunami alert map currently shows no zones clear of warning status along the northeastern to east-central coastlines, including Tokyo’s region. Areas expected to be affected include Chiba Prefecture, home to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, and Osaka Prefecture, where Universal Studios Japan operates.

Tokyo Disney Resort has not released an official statement and remains open. However, given its location in a low-lying bay area, changes to park operations are likely depending on local safety directives. Guests currently on-site are advised to stay tuned to local emergency alerts and follow evacuation instructions if issued.