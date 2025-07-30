A TikToker’s videos of the situation in Hawaii as a tsunami hits are going viral.

A TikToker in Hawaii is documenting the sitatuion right now at Waikiki beach as a tsunami is hitting the destination. The first video she posted showed the evacuation sirens.

She said: “I’m shaking like a leaf, a wanring has officially gone off. The boats look like they are turning around and coming back in. There are a lot of people out on their balconies and running up the stairs. This just got really scary”.

A little time later she posted another video showing people “cheering and screaming before tsunami hits”. The user said: “I don’t know if that means it’s about to hit or they see something. Or whether it’s a we are all in this together type situation. There are cell phones flashing”.

Hawaii’s Governor Josh Green has just given an update on the situation there. So far, local authorities have not seen a wave of consequence.

Significant water recede several times has been reported in Haleiwa. No wave activities have been seen come past the big island.

While there has been no reports of damage, authorities expect to wait up to four hours before being able to assess that the situation is safe: “We are not yet in the clear”. The next update will come at 9pm local time [07:00 GMT].

Hawaii’s Governor Josh Green has said it is too early to tell how big the tsunami waves reaching Hawaii will be. Green said at a news conference that data from Midway Atoll, which is between Japan and Hawaii, measured waves from peak to trough of 6ft (1.8 metres), and said waves hitting Hawaii could be bigger or smaller than this.

A tsunami of that size would be akin to a 3ft (90cm) wave riding on top of surf, he said. “This is a longitudinal wave with great force driving through the shoreline and into land,” he added.