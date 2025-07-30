Travel is disrupted to the popular destination Hawaii as tsunami waves begin to hit after a huge earthquake off the coast of Russia.

Tsunami waves have begun to hit US shores with initial waves reaching Hawaii’s coastlines, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Water levels were recorded above 4 feet in Haleiwa, on the north shore of Hawaii’s Oahu island, according to the data.

Flights to Honolulu are being disrupted, with diversions, delays and cancellations reported across affected airports, according to FlightRadar24. Flights from various airlines that departed from Los Angeles, Vancouver, San Francisco and San Diego that were bound for Hawaii were turned back to their destination airports late Tuesday, tracking data shows.

Kona International Airport has suspended commercial flight operations. Hawaiʻi County officials have confirmed that all Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines flights into and out of Kona (KOA) and Hilo are currently suspended to support evacuation efforts and ensure public safety. Incoming flights are being delayed or cancelled.

While the airport facility may remain physically open, all commercial air traffic has been grounded due to the state-aligned tsunami warning protocols. If you're scheduled to fly into or out of Kona or Hilo, expect full suspension of commercial service for now.

Maui’s Kahului Airport (OGG) is also currently not operating for commercial flights due to the ongoing tsunami emergency. All flights have been suspended to support evacuation efforts ahead of the earthquake-generated wave threat.

According to news sources, around 200 people were sheltering in the Kahului terminal, and flight operations remain halted. Travellers and residents are urged to avoid coastal zones, evacuate to higher ground, and follow county guidance for safety. Airports remain physically accessible in some areas - but only for emergency purposes or shelter, not for commercial travel.