Tsunami warnings have been issued for several destinations after a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Russia.

Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines said flights to Hawaii were on hold as the merged, sister carriers monitor the expected tsunami and its aftermath. Meanwhile authorities in Russia’s far eastern Sakhalin region have declared a state of emergency in the northern Kuril Islands, where tsunami waves have damaged buildings and caused flooding.

Tsunami warnings or advisories have been issued for:

Russia

Japan

Taiwan

The Philippines

China

Hawaii

Guam

Tonga

California

Alaska

Oregon

Washington

British Columbia

Mexico

Peru

Ecuador

The Foreign Office has issued new warnings for these destinations. The warning reads: “An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.7 has struck the eastern coast of Russia in the Kamchatka Peninsula region. A tsunami threat message has been issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

“If you are in the affected areas potentially affected by the earthquake or tsunami you should follow the advice of the local authorities.” The state of Hawaii, parts of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands and a section of Northern California are currently under tsunami warning – the most severe alert – while the rest of the US West Coast is under a less severe tsunami advisory.

The first tsunami waves have already hit Alaska, while waves are set to hit Hawaii any minute. The rest of the Western US states are bracing for impact with waves expected in the coming hours. Here are the estimated arrival times from the US Tsunami Warning Center: