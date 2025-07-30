Travel chaos is mounting along the US West Coast and in Hawaii amid tsunami warnings after a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s east coast.

Flights to Honolulu are being disrupted, with diversions, delays and cancellations reported across affected airports, according to FlightRadar24. Flights from various airlines that departed from Los Angeles, Vancouver, San Francisco and San Diego that were bound for Hawaii were turned back to their destination airports late Tuesday, tracking data shows.

Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines are holding departures to Hawaii, diverting some en route flights, and advising passengers to check flight statuses before heading to the airport. Both airlines said in a statement: “We are holding flight departures to the Islands on Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines. As a safety precaution, flights en route to Hawai‘i are returning to the mainland or diverting as needed.

“We are monitoring airport conditions with government agencies and could see operational impacts. A waiver is in place allowing guests to adjust their travel plans.”

Alaska Airlines flights to and from Hawaii are expected to be delayed or canceled at the following airports:

The airlines says it is offering a flexible travel policy for customers looking to change or cancel their flight. The public is advised to check tsunami.gov for updates.

Honolulu Airport is not officially closed, but flight operations are heavily disrupted due to the tsunami warning. Travellers should expect significant delays or cancellations.