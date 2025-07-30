An 8.8-magnitude earthquake - one of the strongest ever recorded - struck off Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, causing a tsunami.

Tsunami warnings have been issued for Japan, the Philippines and parts of US including Hawaii, California and Alaska. More than 1.9 million people have been asked to evacuate in Japan. Around 10,500 of these people are in Hokkaido, where local media footage shows people gathering on a rooftop.

Some also gathered in an observatory overlooking the beach in Chiba south of Tokyo. Authorities have continued to urge residents on Japan’s east coast to evacuate to higher ground.

Dozens of waves have been observed across Japan’s Pacific coast. Evacuation warnings now span hundreds of kilometres/miles along its pacific coast - from Hokkaido in the north to Wakayama prefecture in the south. The Meteorological agency said that tsunami waves could reach up to 3 metres high.

In the last few moments, the Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a statement saying that major tsunamis could be expected for more than a day after the earthquake in Russia. Workers at the Fukushima nuclear plant - damaged in the 2011 tsunami - have been evacuated.

Russia's Sakhalin region has declared a state of emergency in the northern Kuril Islands, the same part of the country where video has emerged of tsunami waves inundating a port town. China has also been issued a tsunami warning. China's tsunami warning centre said that waves of between 30cm and 1-metre are expected to hit the country's eastern coast. Tsunami advisories have also been issued in countries including the Philippines, Indonesia, New Zealand, Guam, Peru and the Galapagos Islands off Ecuador, warning people to stay away from beaches.

Images of vehicles departing Waikiki beach in Oahu, Hawaii have emerged after a tsunami alert was issued in the US state. California experts say it's unlikely to see catastrophic casualties in the Americas, while the Hawaii governor asks the public to stay calm