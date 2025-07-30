10-foot tsunami waves are possible for some coasts of the Northern Hawaiian Islands after a huge earthquake hit off the coast of Russia.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US Coast Guard has told all commercial vessels to leave Hawaii ports and barred any incoming ships from entering them until tsunami advisories have lifted. “All harbors in Hawaii have been closed to incoming vessel traffic. Vessels transiting within the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands or inbound to ports in Hawaii shall remain offshore until conditions subside,” a statement from the Coast Guard Oceania District said.

The mayor of Hawaii’s capital Honolulu, Rick Blangiardi, urged residents to move to higher ground, speaking in an interview with CNN affiliate KITV. “We need people to stay calm but also to act accordingly. If you can get to higher ground if you’re in a low-lying area, please do that,” Blangiardi said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said warning sirens have been blaring to alert residents to evacuate and urged caution on the roads amid “bumper-to-bumper traffic” during evacuations. He added: “Everything that we’re doing is precautionary.

10-foot tsunami waves are possible for some coasts of the Northern Hawaiian Islands after a huge earthquake hit off the coast of Russia. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“We don’t want to create undo panic, we want everyone to stay calm. We’re trying to act as much in advance as we possibly can to give people sufficient warning and opportunity to get to higher ground.”

Emergency shelters have begun opening in Hawaii after residents were urged to evacuate. Multiple shelters have been identified on the islands of Oahu, Kauai, and Maui and the county Hawaii, according to a list shared by CNN affiliate KGMB/KHNL.