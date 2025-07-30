Hawaii tsunami: Tsunami waves hit popular destination with potential of danger for 'many hours' - warning urgent action should be taken
It shared further warnings about what conditions to expect, and the dangers involved. “A tsunami is a series of long waves. Each individual wave can last 5 to 15 minutes or more and extensively flood coastal areas. The danger may persist for many more hours as wave activity continues,” the weather service said.
It added: “Tsunami waves efficiently wrap around islands, so all shores are at risk no matter which direction they face. Extremely strong and unusual nearshore currents can accompany a tsunami. Debris picked up and carried by a tsunami amplifies its destructive power.
“Simultaneous high tides or high surf can significantly increase the tsunami hazard”. It said urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property.
Water levels were recorded above 4 feet in Haleiwa, on the north shore of Hawaii’s Oahu island, according to the data. It is likely that water levels will rise and fall as more waves approach.
The rest of the Western US states are bracing for impact with waves expected in the coming hours. Oregon and Washington arrivals are expected to begin round 11:35 p.m. PT.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.