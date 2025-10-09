A heartbroken reality TV star has sent his late wife, who died at the age of just 35, on her final journey by placing her ashes in a firework.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair had got engaged in December, married in May, and she would have turned 36 on November 10. Instead of celebrating her birthday, however, Giampiero has instead had to hold a funeral for his late love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giampiero, a head chef who appeared on Hell’s Kitchen Thailand, has today (Thursday Octover 9) posted a video to his Instagram page showing KhangGuy being sent on her final journey into the sky.

The video showed a firework, which included the late star’s ashes, being released. At the moment the firework whistles and disappears Giampiero, who is recording the clip, sighs. Over the top of the video he has written: “As a star in my life, you became ashes with this sound. Go to the sky and bright as you did in the life of many (sic). You are part of me always @KhangGuy,” alongside a love heart emoji.

Giampiero announced on Instagram earlier this week that his bride had died. Sharing a photo of the pair gazing in to each other’s eyes, he wrote in the caption: “I lost the love of my life too early, you were amazing, I don’t know how I’m gonna live without you, how I’m gonna sleep without your skin in my hands night by night. I love you forever,” alongside a love heart emoji.

Beauty queen, model, and actress KhangGuy with her husband Giampiero Quartararo. KhangGuy has died at the age of 35, just five months after getting married and a month before her birthday. Photo by Instagram/@KhangGuy. | Instagram/@KhangGuy

Over the top of the photo the reality star also wrote a further tribute. “You'll always be the most beautiful flower I'll ever see in my mind,” he said. “RIP my love, my life is not gonna be the same without you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a video posted to his own page, Giampiero revealed her cause of death. Explaining that she had taken her own life, he said: “She decided to stop to have all of these things in her head going on and making her life sometimes hap, sometimes down (sic). . . . We tried to help. We tried to be on time but there was nothing to do once we arrived.” He added that she had felt like this was the “only decision” she had.

Later in the video, he urged people to read her book, called I Am A Survivor: I Was A Victim, as he said this would help fans to understand why she had made her choice. On KhangGuy’s website, the book is described as follows, translated from Thai: “It is a book that tells stories from real experiences, from childhood to adulthood, from being born in the countryside, through hardship, through incidents of abuse, the path to success in life.”

KhangGuy had won the titles Mrs Thailand Tourism 2022 and Mrs Asia International 2022 and appeared on more then 50 TV shows throughout her career. She had more than a million followers across her social media profiles, and Giampiero has tens of thousands.

Many fans of the pair have left messages of condolence on the post about her death. One person wrote: “Sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences. I just can’t believe it. Wishing you strength.” A second said: “Thinking of you and khangguy. She’s at peace now. Rest easy angel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* If you would like to talk to someone, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support. People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.