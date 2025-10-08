Prince of Wales watching The Celebrity Traitors as show finally arrives on screens - here’s who Claudia Winkleman chose for her traitors.

It’s the show we’ve all been waiting for and tonight it got underway - The Celebrity Traitors has begun and in the words of host Claudia Winkleman, “let the mind games begin”. For those of us already glued to our screens, we’re in good company as Prince William revealed he too was “very much looking forward” to tuning in.

The Prince of Wales made the admission to TV executive Stephen Lambert - the production company behind The Traitors - as he was honoured at Windsor Castle, being made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) on Wednesday (October 8).

The new celebrity version of the treacherous reality TV show launched the same day, and while the cast of 19 famous faces will be familiar to most people, it was nevertheless exciting to see the celebs out of their comfort zone.

Lambert, 66, said: “My award is for services to television, and we started talking about Celebrity Traitors, which launches tonight. He said he and the family were very much looking forward to watching it. It was going to be a big treat for them and probably for the nation, he expected.

“And I told him about the fact that our celebrities have entered into the game with great seriousness. So, they’re not just doing it because it’s a chance for them to be celebrities on television, but because they actually love the game, but also because they are the talented people they are, so they’re also very funny, and I think it’s extremely entertaining television.”

A host of celebrities will be welcomed into The Celebrity Traitors castle tonight as the first episode of the highly-anticipated spin-off series. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

For those not familiar with the hit BBC show, contestants try to detect the traitors in the group while completing a series of challenges to win funds to contribute towards the prize pot. If, at the end of the series, a traitor is left among the finalists, the faithfuls – those who are not traitors – lose out on the money and the traitor wins the full prize.

Who are the traitors in The Celebrity Traitors 2025?

Tonight we have seen the traitors chosen and a twist already revealed. Here’s the full cast list and who is a faithful and who has been picked as a traitor:

Alan Carr - Comedian & television presenter - Traitor

Cat Burns - Singer-songwriter - Traitor

Celia Imrie - Stage & screen actress - Faithful

Charlotte Church - Singer & television presenter - Faithful

Clare Balding - Television presenter & journalist - Faithful

David Olusoga - Historian & film-maker - Faithful

Joe Marler - Former England rugby player - Faithful

Joe Wilkinson - Comedian & actor - Faithful

Jonathan Ross - Television presenter - Traitor

Kate Garraway - Television presenter & journalist - Faithful

Lucy Beaumont - Comedian - Faithful

Mark Bonnar - Stage & screen actor - Faithful

Nick Mohammed - Actor & comedian - Faithful

Niko Omilana - Social media personality - Faithful

Paloma Faith - Singer-songwriter & actress - Faithful

Ruth Codd - Actress - Faithful

Sir Stephen Fry - Actor, writer & presenter - Faithful

Tameka Empson - EastEnders actress - Faithful

Tom Daley - Former Olympic diver - Faithful

While the traitors were not permitted to murder on the first night they were informed they would be murdering on night two but, in a twist for the first episode of the series, they had to murder ‘in plain sight’.

They were tasked to touch the pollen of a deadly lily and then touch the face of the person they would like to murder. The poison would be slow acting and therefore, nobody will die tonight.

Alan was chosen by his fellow traitors as the person who would be most likely to be able to touch someone's face without raising suspicion, but his blatant nervousness about the task may just be his undoing. But we’ll have to wait for episode two to find out.

So what will Claudia have up her sleeve next? Who knows exactly, but in the words of Mr Fry, we do know “what's coming is a blizzard of horror”.