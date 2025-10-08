The Celebrity Traitors hits screens tonight with 19 stars heading to the Scottish Highlands - including Netflix actress Ruth Codd.

The actress will join the spin-off of the hit BBC competition show, with the first episode set to air this evening (October 8). Ruth will join the likes of Sir Stephen Fry, Clare Balding, Alan Carr, and Tom Daley around the famous roundtable.

Ahead of her appearance on the show, here’s everything you need to know about Ruth Codd.

Irish actress Ruth Codd joins The Celebrity Traitors. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Who is Ruth Codd?

Ruth Codd, 29, is an Irish actress best known for her role in Netflix shows The Midnight Club and The Fall of the House of Usher. She played Anya in The Midnight Club in 2022, before portraying Juno Usher in the latter in 2023.

She first grew to prominence on social media site TikTok, where she began sharing videos during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. Her videos focused on comedy skits, as well as disability awareness.

Her acting career began with her role in The Midnight Club, after the casting team for the Netflix series spotted her videos on TikTok. She has since deleted her TikTok account, however she is still active on Instagram, where she has more than 60,000 followers.

Ruth has since appeared in the live-action remake of How To Train Your Dragon, as well as Irish crime drama Irish Blood.

What happened to Ruth Codd’s leg?

Ruth previously opened up about how an incident during a football match at the age of 15 left her with a serious foot injury. At 23 years old, she had her right leg amputated below the knee due to complications from this injury.

The actress told the Irish Examiner in 2022: "My injury is the greatest challenge I’ve faced in my life so far. I injured it playing soccer at the age of 15. It never healed correctly so until I was 23, I was on and off crutches, getting loads of operations. Because of nerve damage and chronic pain, I chose to get it amputated. It took eight years of my life, constantly going in and out of hospital.

Ruth added: “My whole life revolved around trying to heal my leg. For years, I didn’t see it getting any better. I was stuck in a really bad mindset and I was p****d off at life. When I made the decision to amputate it, things finally started to turn around. It was a relief. I could get on my life.”

You can watch Ruth Codd in The Celebrity Traitors from 9pm on Wednesday, October 8 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Episodes will air Wednesday and Thursdays in the same time slot and episodes will be available to catch up on iPlayer shortly after they are broadcast live.