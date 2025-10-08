Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway is taking a turn in The Traitors castle - but what happened to her husband Derek Draper?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The television presenter joins 18 other celebrities as the first series of The Celebrity Traitors gets underway this evening (October 8).

Kate is best known for being a part of the presenting team on morning news show Good Morning Britain. She has also been open in recent years about the health battle that late husband Derek Draper faced, including releasing an award-winning documentary about the situation.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who was Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper?

Kate married Derek in 2005 and the pair have two children together. Kate was previously married to Ian Rumsey, her ex-boss at ITV Meridian, from 1998 until 2002.

Kate Garraway lost her husband, Derek Draper, in January 2024 after a battle with Long Covid and resulting medical complications. | Getty Images

Derek was a political lobbyist and psychotherapist. He was best known as being a political adviser within the New Labour government. In 1998, he was caught in the middle of a lobbying scandal after he and Jonathan Mendelsohn were caught on tape speaking to an undercover reporter, telling them that they could sell access to government ministers and create tax breaks for clients.

He was also involved in a scandal around his LabourList blog, which was launched in January 2009. The scandal saw emails between Derek and Damian McBride, Gordon Brown’s special adviser, discussing setting up plans to share false rumours about the personal lives of senior Conservative figures. McBride resigned over the matter and Derek apologised for his role in the matter.

What happened to Derek Draper?

Derek hit the headlines in March 2020, when he was admitted to intensive care with Covid during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. He was in a critical condition and was in an induced coma for two months, remaining in hospital until April 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his period of ill health, Kate updated the public on his progress. He had developed a serious case of Long Covid and was receiving round-the-clock care as a result, with Kate revealing that he “may never recover” as a result of the medical complications.

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper. Credit: ©ITV.

The broadcaster filmed a documentary, titled Finding Derek, in which she opened up about his battle with Long Covid and the impact his health situation had on their family.

Derek died at home in January 2024 at the age of 56. Kate told her followers on Instagram: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed. I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

His funeral took place in February 2024, with attendees including former prime minister Tony Blair and music legend Elton John, the latter of whom was a close personal friend of the couple.