Sir Stephen Fry joins The Celebrity Traitors tonight (October 8) - but who is his husband Elliott Spencer?

The actor, comedian and former QI host hits screens this evening as he joins a bevy of other celebrities at The Traitors castle in the Scottish Highlands for the first star-studded edition of the hit show.

Speaking about joining the highly-anticipated BBC show, Stephen said: “With this, I've never done anything like it before. I just thought it would be a new experience. Everybody kept telling me it was a very good show and it sounded interesting. I watched and I had to agree, I did think it was very good.

As Stephen Fry returns to screens this evening, we take a look at his personal life and his relationship with husband Elliott Spencer.

Who is Stephen Fry’s husband Elliott Spencer?

Stephen married comedian Elliott Spencer in 2015 after the pair first met in 2012. Stephen previously told his Celebrity Traitors co-star Jonathan Ross about their meeting, saying: “We met at a friend’s house and I knew pretty much straight away that this was someone I wanted to spend, what I considered, the rest of my life with.”

Elliott previously worked in comedy, writing and performing stand-up and making brief appearances on television and radio. In recent years, he has turned his attention to photography.

Stephen revealed that he proposed to Elliott at a restaurant in London. He said: “I kind of knew that he’d say yes, we had kind of danced around the subject [of marriage] and I bought a ring and waited for him to pop off to the loo and put the ring on the prongs of a fork so that he would see it as he started to eat. I thought it would be charming.

“Of course, he came back and he started chatting and he started playing with the fork and I thought, ‘For God’s sake look at the fork’ — you don’t really ever look at forks do you — and I thought, ‘He’s going to pick it up and the ring is going to fly off into that lady’s soup…’”

What is the age gap between Stephen Fry and husband Elliot Spencer?

Born in 1987, Elliot is 30 years younger than husband Stephen. This means that when the pair married in 2015, Elliott was 27 years old, while Stephen was 57 years old.

The couple have previously commented on their age-gap relationship before. Stephen told The Jonathan Ross Show: “There is an age difference and I keep forgetting which way round it is but I think he’s younger than me ... but I don’t mind.”

Meanwhile, Elliott, now 37, told reporters on the 2015 Baftas red carpet: “I don’t care what people think, Stephen is the love of my life, the light of my life.”

Do Stephen Fry and Elliott Spencer have children?

The couple do not currently share any children. They have previously considered the notion, with Stephen telling The Mirror in 2022 that one of his biggest regrets in life is not having children of his own.

He said: “I have many godchildren now, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, but I’ll never experience a child growing up. It’s a slight sadness. I mean, that’s probably the biggest hole in my life experience.”

He added: “Elliott and I, we talked about it a bit, but we never talked about it to the extent of ‘Right, so, we’re going to a clinic tomorrow to talk this through to some expert’. We never quite got that far. It was always ‘Yeah, it would be nice, wouldn’t it?’ ”