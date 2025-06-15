Prince William has received a sweet message from his three children for Father’s Day, released alongside two new photographs of the four of them together.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prince of Wales has received a sweet Father’s Day message from George, 11, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven, on Sunday (June 15), accompanied by cute pictures of the four of them enjoying the great outdoors. The two new photographs we captioned “before and after” with one showing a more formal shot of the beaming family members while the second is a more fun and playful snap.

In their post, the three children wrote: “Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!) We love you!” The message was signed “G, C & L” followed by a sparkly heart emoji.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first picture shows the prince and his children posing for a family picture in a garden, while in the second picture William and the youngsters are shown wrestling playfully in the grass, with the two boys holding their father down and Charlotte laughing. Kensington Palace said the photographs were taken by professional photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk earlier this year.

Prince William has received a sweet message from his three children for Father’s Day, released alongside two new photographs | The Prince and Princess of Wales / Twitter

The King and Queen have also wished fathers around the world a happy Father’s Day by posting photographs of their own fathers on the royal family’s Instagram account. “To all Dads everywhere, we wish you a happy Father’s Day today,” the official account said.

The post shared a photograph of the late Prince Philip playing with a young Charles and the Princess Royal on a swing.

A picture of Camilla and her father Major Bruce Shand was also shared, showing the pair posing for a photograph on Camilla and Charles’s wedding day on April 9 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young royals delighted monarchy fans by making an appearance, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis riding in a carriage with their mother Kate. George, Charlotte and Louis joined other members of the royal family, including the Duchess of Edinburgh in the former office of the Duke of Wellington, to watch the spectacle in honour of their grandfather the King.

Kate took her place next to the King and Queen on the dais, in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards – a symbolic position and one she was unable to take up last year because she was receiving cancer treatment, and instead watched the ceremony with her children.