It’s that time of year again when the King recognises the worthy few in his Birthday Honours List - here’s who has been awarded for 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As always, a raft of celebrities have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list - from stars of the stage and screen to sporting greats. Their awards come for a raft of reasons including “services to broadcasting” to charitable endeavours.

Former England football captain David Beckham who was made an OBE in 2003, has received a knighthood alongside actor Gary Oldman and The Who singer Roger Daltrey. Actress and singer Elaine Paige and novelist Pat Barker have been given damehoods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strictly Come Dancing presenting duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have both been made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) and there are also honours for teenage darts star Luke Littler and his rival Luke Humphries as both are made MBEs.

Sir David had been on the verge of receiving a knighthood in the 2014 New Year’s Honours list but HM Revenue and Customs placed a red flag on his nomination due to his involvement in an alleged tax avoidance scheme, according to previous reports. He said: “Growing up in east London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British, I never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour.

He has been made a knight for his services to sport and to charity, having partnered with Unicef and campaigned with Malaria No More, a charity working to eradicate the disease. The 50-year-old added: “I’m so lucky to be able to do the work that I do and I’m grateful to be recognised for work that gives me so much fulfilment.”

King’s Birthday Honours list: Famous faces awarded honours by King Charles | PA

Sir Roger, who co-founded The Who in 1964, has been recognised for services to charity and music, having been a patron of Teenage Cancer Trust since 2000. He said: “It’s strange, it’s an experience that I’ve never had before, I’m very humbled by it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 81-year-old led the Teenage Cancer Trust at Royal Albert Hall concert series for more than two decades. “It’s kind of weird, but I am deeply honoured to get this, especially for the charity for the Teenage Cancer Trust, and I accept it on their behalf really, because this honour is really for all unsung heroes,” Sir Roger said.

Daly, 56, who has co-presented Strictly since 2004, and Winkleman, 53, who fronts the hit reality TV show The Traitors, have been honoured for their services to broadcasting.

“This genuinely came as the greatest surprise of my life,” Daly said. “I don’t think I’ve come back down to earth yet. I didn’t see it coming, and it almost didn’t happen because the letter went to the wrong address.”

Winkleman said she was “incredibly grateful” to receive the honour, adding: “I will buy a hat and am taking my mum. I am ridiculously lucky and will celebrate with Tess by doing a paso doble.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Elaine, 77, was also honoured for her services to charity and music. She spoke of her “shock” at being made a dame. “It’s all very exciting,” the West End legend said. “I’ve got all these different emotions coming at me all at once. I’m proud and I feel grateful and I’m thrilled and surprised, and so it’s been quite a lot to take in.”

Dame Elaine has presented her BBC Radio 2 show for more than 20 years and has senior roles at two charities – The Children’s Trust, a charity for youngsters with acquired brain injury and The Dan Maskell Tennis Trust, which supports disabled tennis players.

Meanwhile, Sir Gary, 67, who played Harry Potter’s godfather Sirius Black in several of the movies in the fantasy franchise, was recognised for his services to drama. The Hollywood star won an Oscar for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in the 2017 film Darkest Hour.

The top gong goes to Sir Antony Gormley, the sculptor behind the Angel of the North, who is made Companion of Honour for services to art. There are only 65 Companions of Honour at any one time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 1,200 people from across the UK received honours in the latest list.

Political figures named include Penny Mordaunt, who is made a dame. The former defence secretary said: “It is lovely to be appreciated in this way, and I’m very conscious that everything I have ever got done has been with the help and efforts of others.”

Stars of the big and small screen who have been recognised include EastEnders actress Anita Dobson, Academy Award-nominated actress Samantha Morton and Georgia Harrison, a Love Island contestant turned campaigner. Dobson, 76, and Morton, 48, have been made Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Tracy-Ann Oberman, who has also been in EastEnders, and played Auntie Val in Channel 4 sitcom Friday Night Dinner, has been made an MBE for services to Holocaust education and combating antisemitism. Obermann, 58, said: “This recognition is deeply meaningful and I’m grateful to all who have supported this journey”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The oldest person on the list is 106-year-old William Irwin. A veteran and the founder of Coleraine Winemakers Club, Mr Irwin was recognised for his services to the community with a BEM.

The youngest recipient, 11-year-old disability campaigner Carmela Chillery-Watson, has been made an MBE for her charity work. Carmela, who has LMNA congenital muscular dystrophy, has become the youngest ever MBE for her fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy UK, for which she has helped raise more than £400,000.

Women make up 48% of those honoured, with 11% of recipients are from ethnic minority backgrounds.