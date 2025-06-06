Former England footballer David Beckham is set to be awarded a knighthood in King Charles’ birthday honours.

In 2003, former England football captain David Beckham, who recently turned 50, was appointed an officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). He is now set to be awarded a knighthood in King Charles’ birthday honours.

Representatives for David Beckham have not commented on the knighthood and a Government spokesperson told the BBC that "We do not comment on speculation on honours."

The news of David Beckham’s knighthood was first reported by The Sun who wrote that “Politicians and fellow sports stars have spent years calling for the man known as “Golden Balls” to receive a knighthood. The father of four — who played 115 times for England and has made major contributions to charity— has struck up a firm friendship with King Charles.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham during a dinner at Highgrove House on February 07, 2025. Photo: Getty Images

David Beckham was recently seen with King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Chelsea Flower Show 2025 and was seen sporting a rose in honour of King Charles at the event. David Beckham wore the King's Rose and proceeds from sales of the rose will go to The King's Foundation.

What is David Beckham’s net worth?

David and Victoria Beckham were recently featured in The Sunday Times 2025 rich list and their wealth was put at £500 million, it was £455 million in 2024. According to The Sunday Times, “During the past 12 months David and Victoria Beckham’s business interests have seen the largest transformation since David’s decision to leave Real Madrid to play for LA Galaxy in 2007 and Victoria launched her fashion brand in 2008.”

When is Victoria Beckham’s Netflix documentary out?

Following the success of the Beckham Netflix documentary, it was announced last August that there would be a documentary on Netflix focusing on Victoria Beckham and her fashion and beauty business. According to a Netflix synopsis, “Following husband David Beckham’s doc series chronicling his rise to fame as a successful soccer player and pop culture icon, the upcoming doc promises to get up close and personal with the former pop star as she juggles her business and family life.”

According to reports, filming started in September 2024 and is ongoing until this month. It is not known whether it will cover the news that David Beckham is to be knighted and that Victoria Beckham will be known as Lady Beckham.